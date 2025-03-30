Hardy plays their fixer Harry Da Souza, while Hardy and Brosnan play the heads of the family, Conrad and Maeve. They are joined by the likes of Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt and Lara Pulver.

Ritchie's projects are known for having some memorable soundtracks, and while only the first episode is available, we can already tell that will be the case here.

So, which songs have we heard in the series thus far? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to MobLand.

MobLand theme song

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in Mobland. Luke Varley/Paramount+

The MobLand theme song, which is played during both the opening and ending credits of each episode, is the song Starburster by Irish rock band Fontaines DC.

The song was released on 17th April 2024 as the lead single from the album Romance, and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

MobLand soundtrack: Full list of songs in the Guy Ritchie series so far

Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down

Firestarter - The Prodigy

MobLand score

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

The musical score for MobLand has been composed by Ilan Eshkeri, who has previously worked on films such as Layer Cake, Stardust, The Young Victoria, Kick-Ass, Coriolanus, Johnny English Reborn, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Still Alice, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

He has also worked on series including Waking the Dead, Strike Back, Riviera, Annika and SAS Rogue Heroes.

MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

