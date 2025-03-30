MobLand soundtrack: Full list of songs in the Guy Ritchie series so far
The crime drama is airing new episodes weekly on Paramount Plus.
Guy Ritchie executive produces and directs new Paramount Plus crime drama MobLand, and if you've seen any previous Ritchie projects you will know that one thing about him that's certain is he has style.
He has brought that style to this new project, which features an all-star cast including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, and tells the story of crime family the Harrigans.
Hardy plays their fixer Harry Da Souza, while Hardy and Brosnan play the heads of the family, Conrad and Maeve. They are joined by the likes of Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt and Lara Pulver.
Ritchie's projects are known for having some memorable soundtracks, and while only the first episode is available, we can already tell that will be the case here.
So, which songs have we heard in the series thus far? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to MobLand.
MobLand theme song
The MobLand theme song, which is played during both the opening and ending credits of each episode, is the song Starburster by Irish rock band Fontaines DC.
The song was released on 17th April 2024 as the lead single from the album Romance, and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.
Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down
- Firestarter - The Prodigy
MobLand score
The musical score for MobLand has been composed by Ilan Eshkeri, who has previously worked on films such as Layer Cake, Stardust, The Young Victoria, Kick-Ass, Coriolanus, Johnny English Reborn, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Still Alice, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.
He has also worked on series including Waking the Dead, Strike Back, Riviera, Annika and SAS Rogue Heroes.
MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.
