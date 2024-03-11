While the documentary is yet to have a release date confirmed, Warner Bros Discovery confirmed its worldwide acquisition last month.

"Everyone at Warner Bros Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve's family and the filmmakers behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over," WBD said in a statement.

"WBD's DC Studios, Warner Bros Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honour one of our company’s most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher's rich life and career."

Read on for what happened to Christopher Reeve and his career, the subject of new documentary Super/Man.

Who was Christopher Reeve?

Christopher Reeve. S. Granitz/WireImage

Christopher Reeve was an American actor, director and activist, best known for portraying Superman in 1978 and in its subsequent three sequels.

Reeve discovered his passion for acting at just nine years old and studied at Cornell University and Juilliard before making his Broadway debut in 1976.

His other works include The Bostonians, Street Smart, Somewhere in Time, The Remains of the Day and the West End production of The Aspern Papers.

Read more:

What happened to Christopher Reeve?

In 1995, Christopher Reeve was involved in a horse-riding accident, after which he became paralysed from the neck down. During a competition, he was thrown from his horse. His fall broke two vertebrae in his spine.

The following year, he founded the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and became a leading advocate for spinal cord research, as well as human embryonic stem cell research and better insurance coverage for people with disabilities.

In 2004, the actor and activist died at the age of 52 after he went into cardiac arrest.

