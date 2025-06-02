The characters, played by Tom Hardy and Joanne Froggatt, were arguing in the kitchen while Jan was chopping carrots. Lashing out at him, she accidentally stabbed him, after which he was seen sitting down.

But is this the end for Harry, or will we see more of him if the show does return for season 2? Thankfully, writer and executive producer Jez Butterworth hasn't left us hanging, as he has already revealed whether Harry will die or not.

Butterworth told the New York Post: "I mean, if you think about it, 'Is Harry dead?' No. We’re not gonna... We love Harry. We love Tom."

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Butterworth explained the moment, saying: "I felt strongly that throughout the whole tale, the ball that he kept dropping was his home life. It felt satisfyingly dramatic that having walked through fire for 10 episodes, what happens at the end is the one thing he’s not expecting."

He continued: "I think in all relationships, the things that we like at first gradually drive you crazy… [Harry] is too freewheeling. I think what you’re seeing here [between Harry and Jan] is just the attritional cost of dealing with this level of unpredictability, anxiety and stress."

Elsewhere in the finale, Eddie found out his true parentage - that he's actually Conrad's son with Bella, rather than Kevin's, and that Kevin is actually his brother.

Meanwhile, O'Hara was revealed as the rat and both she and Ritchie were killed, and Conrad was cheered by the other inmates while in prison.

Harry also refused to sell out the Harrigans to Kat, putting him on a collision course with her in any potential future seasons.

Tom Hardy previously told The Hollywood Reporter that it is definitely "the plan" for the show to get a second season, and explained that the question is whether the show becomes more international.

"There are international elements to organised crime", he said, "which are touched on in season 1 and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.

"There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage."

MobLand is available to stream in full on Paramount+.

