However, far from becoming old news, this race has attracted more and more attention each year.

This race is the great equaliser, as different classes of cars, from top-class hypercars to modified versions of road cars like Ferraris, Porsches, Corvettes, compete against each other as they attempt to cover the most distance in 24 hours.

As you'd expect, this is one of the most exciting races in the world. If you fancy witnessing the action for yourself, we're here to show you how to do just that.

What is Le Mans?

Le Mans is one of the most iconic and prestigious car races in the world. Each year, teams of racing drivers head to Le Mans in the west of France, where they take part in a test of speed, endurance and strategy.

The goal is simple; the team who covers the most laps of the race track in 24 hours (that's 24 hours with no breaks!) wins.

Teams will be racing around a 8.5 mile (or 13.6km) track, which includes a closed racetrack and public roads. Each team is made up of three drivers, who will take stints driving while taking the rest of the time for eating, resting and sleeping.

At the end, a winner will be crowned for overall victory, as well as class wins (separating hypercars and GT cars).

When is Le Mans 2025?

This year, the race will be from Saturday 14th June until Sunday 15th June 2025.

How much are Le Mans tickets?

The price of your ticket will vary, depending on a few factors.

Firstly, where do you want to view the race from? General admission tickets are priced the lowest, with grandstands offering better views for a higher price.

You'll also pay more if you opt for a hospitality. These sometimes include accommodation, so if you want to book everything all at once for peace of mind, these are well worth looking into.

Currently at Motorsport Tickets, you can get a general admission ticket from £121 and a grandstand ticket from £330.

How to get Le Mans tickets

Le Mans 2024 GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

Head to Motorsport Tickets, where tickets for Le Mans 2025 are already on sale.

How to get Le Mans hospitality tickets

If you want to take your motorsports experience to the next level, you can also opt for hospitality tickets.

These VIP packages include a multitude of benefits, from lounge area seating with panoramic views, an open bar, air conditioned suite, weekend accommodation, meals and more.

Of course, the hospitality tickets come at a much higher price point, but considering all the benefits, it could be worth it if you have the disposable income and an all-consuming love of motorsports.

