The Testaments won't be narrated by Offred (played by Elisabeth Moss in the series) but by three different voices: a young woman raised in the oppressive regime of Gilead; a teenage Canadian who learns that she was born in Gilead; and Aunt Lydia (played by Ann Dowd), an antagonist in both the original book and the Hulu series.

Aunt Lydia's backstory was fleshed out in the latest season of The Handmaid's Tale, which revealed that she had been a single, primary-school-age teacher who had wrestled with her own desire and sense of shame pre-Gilead.

Atwood revealed that she had urged Hulu showrunners to keep the character alive, recalling: “You absolutely cannot kill Aunt Lydia, or I will have your head on a plate."

The writer also criticised showrunners' controversial decision to keep Offred/June in Gilead for a third season. “They can’t keep Offred in Gilead for many more seasons, or a certain amount of wheel spinning will be going on," she said. "They have to move her along — and I’ve given them lots of ways of how that would happen.”

