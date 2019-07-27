The Hulu drama, which airs on Channel 4 in the UK, also stars Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Yvonne Strahovski, and has picked up a string of Emmys for its first two seasons.

The renewal comes with three more episodes of its third series still to air on Hulu in the States.

Atwood is about to unveil her long-awaited follow-up novel to her 1985 classic. The Testaments will be published worldwide on 10th September 2019, and will be set 15 years after Offred's final scene in the book which sees her bundled into a van, her fate up in the air.

More like this

The new novel will be narrated by three female characters and will not be connected to the events of the television series which has instead chosen to extend Offred's storyline.

Advertisement

The Handmaid's Tale airs on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4