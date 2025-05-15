It's not yet clear which comedians will be taking part this time around, but we do know that Jimmy Carr will once again be hosting proceedings – with the stand-up comic and presenter saying he was "absolutely delighted" the show would return.

He said: "I think what’s happened is someone high up at Amazon has clicked ‘subscribe & save’ on Prime Video and, hey presto, we’re back in business.

"I’m so pleased people had as much fun watching the first season as we had making it. Can’t wait to bask in the reflected glory of the next 10 comedy legends taking on the challenge."

The series – which is adapted from the Japanese show Documental – sees 10 comedians locked in a house with the goal of attempting to make the other contestants laugh while keeping a straight face themselves.

The comedian who survives longest without laughing is then crowned winner at the end of the run.

The first UK season of the show was contested by Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade – with Mortimer eventually emerging victorious after a final showdown with Ayoade.

Mortimer previously sat down with RadioTimes.com and other press about his time filming the show, and despite winning, it didn't come without its challenges!

"I thought it would be easy not to laugh," the comedian explained at the time. "[I] spend most of my days not laughing, so I thought it would be easy, but it's so difficult! [It's] just a strange atmosphere, I was really struggling in the beginning."

Regarding other comedians trying to make him laugh, he explained: "I just walked away. There was a few contestants [where] I just couldn't look at their faces, so I just veered away."

In addition to the original Japanese show, Prime Video has also launched successful versions in over 20 territories, with local celebrity hosts including Graham Norton (Ireland), Jay Baruchel (Canada), Eugenio Derbez (Mexico), Fedez (Italy), Michael 'Bully' Herbig (Germany), Rebel Wilson (Australia) and Trevor Noah (South Africa).

Last One Laughing UK season 1 is available to watch on Prime Video now.

