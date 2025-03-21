Last One Laughing release schedule: When are the final two episodes on Prime Video?
It's time to get laughing... or not.
Prepare to get all-new cheekbones, as Last One Laughing UK will be sure to leave audiences in fits of laughter after tuning in.
The new game show, which is hugely successful worldwide, features 10 of the UK's top comedians who all have to do one thing: not laugh.
Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade have all spent six hours together trying to make each other laugh, all while ensuring they don't make themselves laugh in the process.
Prime Video has released the first batch of episodes, but when can fans expect to see who lifts the inaugural Last One Laughing UK trophy?
Read on to learn more about the Last One Laughing UK release schedule on Prime Video.
When are the next episodes of Last One Laughing UK out on Prime Video?
To build up anticipation, viewers will have to wait for the final two episodes to be released on the streamer – and with an almighty cliffhanger at the end of of episode 4, it can't come soon enough!
Below is a list of the release dates for Last One Laughing UK.
- Episode 1 - Thursday 20th March
- Episode 2 - Thursday 20th March
- Episode 3 - Thursday 20th March
- Episode 4 - Thursday 20th March
- Episode 5 - Thursday 27th March
- Episode 6 - Thursday 27th March
How many episodes of Last One Laughing UK will there be?
Prime video has confirmed that there will be a total of six episodes.
When is the Last One Laughing UK finale episode on Prime Video?
Based on the release schedule, the finale of Last One Laughing UK will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday 27th March.
The first four episodes of Last One Laughing are available to watch on Prime Video now. The final two will launch on Thursday 27th March.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.