Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade have all spent six hours together trying to make each other laugh, all while ensuring they don't make themselves laugh in the process.

Prime Video has released the first batch of episodes, but when can fans expect to see who lifts the inaugural Last One Laughing UK trophy?

Read on to learn more about the Last One Laughing UK release schedule on Prime Video.

When are the next episodes of Last One Laughing UK out on Prime Video?

To build up anticipation, viewers will have to wait for the final two episodes to be released on the streamer – and with an almighty cliffhanger at the end of of episode 4, it can't come soon enough!

Below is a list of the release dates for Last One Laughing UK.

Episode 1 - Thursday 20th March

Episode 2 - Thursday 20th March

Episode 3 - Thursday 20th March

Episode 4 - Thursday 20th March

Episode 5 - Thursday 27th March

Episode 6 - Thursday 27th March

How many episodes of Last One Laughing UK will there be?

The cast of Last One Laughing UK. Amazon MGM Studios

Prime video has confirmed that there will be a total of six episodes.

When is the Last One Laughing UK finale episode on Prime Video?

Based on the release schedule, the finale of Last One Laughing UK will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday 27th March.

The first four episodes of Last One Laughing are available to watch on Prime Video now. The final two will launch on Thursday 27th March.

