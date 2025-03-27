Now, three seasons in, the action-packed series continues to drum up views on the streamer with its twists, turns and cliffhangers, so it's a good thing that it's been renewed for more.

That's right, a fourth season of Reacher has officially been confirmed, with the show being renewed back in October 2024.

As well as season 4, the series is also getting its own spin-off series, The Untitled Neagley Project, which will star Maria Sten.

So, with plenty more to look forward to in Reacher season 4, when can we expect new episodes to land? Read on to find out more.

Will there be a Reacher season 4?

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck and Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher. Jasper Savage/Prime

Yes! Reacher season 4 was announced back in October 2024, so there's plenty more to look forward to.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said at the time of its renewal: "Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations, and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season.

"We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios."

There hasn't yet been a release date confirmed for Reacher season 4. However, we do know that the series tends to stick to a pretty regular schedule of being released every year in the first few months.

Season 3 was released in February 2025, with the finale airing in March, and we can imagine with the early season 4 renewal that we won't be waiting too long for the fourth season's release.

Reacher season 4 cast speculation

Reacher season 3. Jasper Savage/Prime

It wouldn't be a season of Reacher without Alan Ritchson, so we'd expect him to reprise his leading role in the series.

As for the rest of the cast, with her own spin-off in the works, perhaps Maria Sten will be taking more of a backseat in the fourth season, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Some season 3 cast additions include Sonya Cassidy (The Man Who Fell to Earth) as DEA agent Sarah Duffy, Anthony Michael Hall (Bosch: Legacy) as businessman Zachary Beck, as well as Expats' Brian Tee, Gaslit's Johnny Berchtold, Father Stu's Roberto Montesinos, For All Mankind's Daniel David Stewart, and Black Widow's Olivier Richters.

As for who will be returning for season 4, we don't yet know, but the cast we'd expect to see more of would be as follows.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Maria Sten as Master Sergeant Francis Neagley

Sonya Cassidy as Sarah Duffy

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Brian Tee as Francis Xavier Quinn / Julius McCabe

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck

Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Daniel David Stewart as Steven Eliot

Olivier Richters as Paul 'Paulie' van Hoven

What will happen in Reacher season 4?

As for plot details, we don't yet know what will unfold in Reacher season 4, but we can imagine that it'll be a continuation from the explosive season 3 finale.

We're sure, as with previous seasons, this season will be based on one of Lee Child's novels, but as of now, that hasn't been revealed just yet.

In the third season, we saw how Reacher went undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Will that continue to have repercussions on Reacher's future? We'll just have to wait and see.

Is there a trailer for Reacher season 4?

Not yet! Seeing as season 3 has just finished airing, we can expect first-look images, teaser trailers and more season 4 information in due course.

Reacher season 3 is streaming on Prime Video

