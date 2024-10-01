The news was announced at the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London by head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke.

On the announcement of the new series, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spin-off was an easy decision.

"With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honour the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and long-time fans alike."

Maria Sten as Frances Neagley in Reacher season 2. Prime Video

It's not too much of a surprise that the show has got the official green light after Deadline reported the series as being in the works earlier this month.

The drama, which is set to be titled Neagley, will focus on the titular corporate security professional and former military colleague of Reacher's, with Ritchson set to make guest appearances in the show.

According to the synopsis of the new series: "When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

Shaun Sipos (David O'Donnell), Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher), Serinda Swan (Karla Dixon) and Maria Sten (Frances Neagley) in Reacher. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The new series will once again be created by Reacher showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora, who adapted the original series from the books of the same name by Lee Child. He will be working alongside Nicholas Wootton, with the pair having previously worked together on Prison Break.

On the announcement of the series, Santora and Wootton said: "Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher.

"Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique."

Reacher season 2 is available to watch on Prime Video.

