The new series is set in the High Republic era, over 100 years before The Phantom Menace, which means that showrunner Leslye Headland could, really, have had a lot of artistic licence to do what she wanted with it.

However, considering what a huge fan Headland is of Star Wars in general, she mostly wanted to pay homage to the franchise.

She told RadioTimes.com: "I just went nuts. I crammed every single thing I could into the show, which is maybe a good thing or maybe a bad thing. I love Star Wars so much that getting the opportunity to work on one, I was just like, 'I'm gonna put everything I have into this.'"

So, here's everything you need to know about when specifically The Acolyte is set.

When is The Acolyte set?

The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic era, roughly 100 years before The Phantom Menace. It's set earlier than anything else we've seen in the Star Wars franchise so far.

Within the canon of Star Wars, dates are a little different than our own. Generally speaking, fans count years forwards and backwards from the original 1977 Star Wars film, specifically the Death Star assault at the film’s conclusion, aka the Battle of Yavin.

In other words, every Star Wars movie, book, spin-off game or TV show is either set a number of years before the Battle of Yavin (BBY) or after the Battle of Yavin (ABY).

Due to The Phantom Menace being set around 32 BBY, we can estimate that The Acolyte is set around 132 BBY.

Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte. Lucasfilm Ltd/Disney+

That means the Star Wars timeline now looks a little like this:

The Acolyte – 132 BBY

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars movie and TV show – 22-19 BBY

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

The Bad Batch - 19 BBY

Solo: A Star Wars Story – around 10-13 BBY (estimated – Solo has never officially been confirmed within the Star Wars timeline)

Obi-Wan Kenobi - 9 BBY

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY-1BBY

Andor – 5BBY-0BBY

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 0 BBY (in other words, this film takes place the same year as the original 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope)

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope – 0 BBY/0 ABY (as the Battle of Yavin occurs during the film, this is a little confused)

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – 3 ABY

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 – 9 ABY

The Book of Boba Fett – 9 ABY

The Mandalorian season 3 – 9 ABY

Ahsoka – 9 ABY

Star Wars Resistance – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi – 34 ABY

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

What is the High Republic era in Star Wars?

The High Republic era the period of time from around 500 BBY to 100 BBY. The Galactic Empire was at the height of its power, with the Jedi Order being spread out across the galaxy.

During this time, the Galactic Empire was focused on exploration and expansion, and it was a time of peace in the galaxy.

The Jedi Order, meanwhile, was also in an age of prosperity and was incredibly accepting, open, and diverse.

Headland recently hinted at the ways she could use The Acolyte to set up the events in The Phantom Menace, telling RadioTimes.com: "I feel George told the fall of the Jedi perfectly – as they got embroiled politically, they became more militaristic and couldn't see the threat right in front of their eyes... this is more about the cracks in the system and how an individual can portray a larger problem within an institution as opposed to telling the story of the institution.

"That's how I would hope to start leading into [The Phantom Menace]. But there are some things in the last few episodes that I can't tell you about."

Star Wars: The Acolyte will launch on Disney Plus on Tuesday 4th June. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

