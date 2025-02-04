Death in Paradise could "definitely survive" Selwyn exit, says star
"This show has this very unique way of surviving."
The fate of Death in Paradise's Commissioner Selwyn Patterson is once again hanging in the balance.
In the season 14 premiere, he was informed that his role is set to be dissolved, which would leave him out of a job – and surely no longer needed on the show?
But could the murder mystery rumble on without its longest-serving character if the Commissioner is made redundant?
"Don is an integral part of the show, but I always say this show has this very unique way of surviving," said Tobi Bakare, who returned as Sergeant JP Hooper for the season debut.
"Even though there are so many deaths on the island, the show itself always survives. It just knows how to stay. They've tapped into a formula that they can constantly work around.
"And it's exciting to see sometimes when you're backed into a corner; it's exciting to see what you come up with, to bring up something new and fresh, so I think it can definitely survive."
But Bakare did go on to say that Warrington would be "a big miss" if he was to leave.
"Don is just Don," he added. "So there'll be some coming back from him."
It's not the first time Death in Paradise has teased a possible exit for Selwyn.
He nearly died in the show's 100th episode after being shot, and there were hints that he might decide to retire following the strain of that ordeal.
But in the end, the writers decided not to let him go and before long, normal service resumed.
Will that be the case this time?
And it's not just Selwyn who has a lot on his mind...
New lead DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) has just learned that his mother could potentially have been murdered, which is a sharp contrast from what he was initially told about her demise.
"As everything he thought he knew unravels, will his life ever be the same again?" adds the synopsis.
Elsewhere, Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) is set to find herself at an emotional crossroads when an old flame from St Barnabas makes a surprising appearance on the island.
And "Officer Darlene Curtis becomes a mentor when a new officer joins the ranks, but is left questioning whether she’s the right person for the job".
Death in Paradise season 14 airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Fridays.
