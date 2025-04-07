The character appeared in season 4's Christmas special, and hasn't been seen since. Unsurprising, considering how much Harold appeared to despise England.

But Giamatti told People to expect a lot more from him this time around, much to his own surprise.

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers. Miramax Distribution

"The interesting thing for me was that they even asked me at all, because I was like, 'I don't have an important character in this story,'" he said.

The two-time Oscar nominee added: "But what's funny is my character has a very significant role. He does something very significant in the movie. I was like, 'It's really funny they brought me back to do this very important, significant thing.'"

He didn't reveal what, exactly, the significant element entails, but we do know he'll be joining additional confirmed cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.

Of course, Maggie Smith sadly won't be appearing as Dowager Countess and Crawley matriarch Violet following the actress's passing in September last year.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

