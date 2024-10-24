It was originally planned to be a free update for the first Path of Exile, but the devs confirmed it will be a standalone release.

Initially set to come out in 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed things back. Now, the Path of Exile 2 release date is right around the corner.

Here, find all of the latest news on what Path of Exile 2 has in store, along with whether players can pre-order it, its platforms and more!

Path of Exile 2 will arrive as an early access game on 15th November 2024.

The early access release date was confirmed during Gamescom's Opening Night Live broadcast.

A date for the game's full release hasn't been confirmed yet, but we expect it to be a while away.

The first Path of Exile beta started in August 2011, while the full game launched in 2013 – meaning 2's full launch could be a few years out.

As soon as the full release date appears, we'll be sure to update the page.

Can I pre-order Path of Exile 2?

Path of Exile 2 is a free-to-play game, meaning there's no need to pre-order it.

As soon as early access goes live, simply head to your preferred storefront and download it onto your PC or console.

There's always a chance Grinding Gear Games chooses to release limited editions of Path of Exile 2 with a variety of collectables, but there's no sign of that right now.

Which consoles and platforms can play Path of Exile 2?

Path of Exile 2 will arrive on PC, MacOS, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

This is particularly great news for those who may not own a high-end PC capable of running the game at a high frame rate.

With plenty of options for players to load into the action, there's every chance Path of Exile 2 manages to become even bigger than its predecessor.

Path of Exile 2 gameplay and story details

Arguably the biggest change in Path of Exile 2 is that all classes will have the ability to perform a dodge roll with no cooldown. When timed correctly, any incoming attacks or projectiles are easily avoided.

The next is the ability to set skills to equipped weapons, along with assigning passive skills to each weapon slot.

For example, players can assign Ice skills to one slot and Lightning spells to another, allowing for the creation of even more diverse builds.

As for the story, Path of Exile 2 will feature brand new endgames that are bound to be full of action.

Is there a Path of Exile 2 trailer?

Yes, the most recent trailer came during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

We've embedded it below so you can see what Grinding Gear Games has in store.

The Path of Exile YouTube channel has a variety of gameplay breakdowns and a closer look at some of the classes that will feature when early access begins.

