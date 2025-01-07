Made in Unreal Engine 5, the South Korean developer is aiming to make itself stand out among big competitors like The Sims, Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing and more.

That said, following a delay that has pushed back its initial launch, there are some distinct details you need to keep in mind if you want to keep track of where and when you can play it.

So, let's get into everything there is to know about InZOI so far from its release window and platforms to pre-order details and gameplay and beyond.

Inzoi. Krafton

Krafton has confirmed that InZOI will arrive on Friday 28th March 2025 for Microsoft Windows. That's good news for PC players, with not long to wait before the game's early access launch.

Originally slated for a late 2024 launch, a delay pushed it back into the following year.

"After reviewing your feedback from InZOI: Character Studio and analysing a wealth of data from our various play tests, we have decided to release inZOI in early access on March 28th 2025," the game's director and producer Hyungjun Kim announced to fans in the official InZoi Discord.

"We apologise that we couldn't bring you the game sooner, but this decision reflects our commitment to giving inZOI the best possible start."

It's a little different for those on console, though, with no official release date yet to be announced. There's a chance it might arrive in 2025 considering how early in the year InZOI is coming to PC, however, that's purely speculation.

Can I pre-order InZOI?

There is currently no way to pre-order InZOI, however, the game can be added to your Wishlist on Steam. This is because the game is entering early access first.

Whenever further pre-order details are confirmed for both PC and console, we'll make sure to update these details.

Which consoles and platforms can play InZOI?

InZOI. Krafton

InZOI will be available to play on both PC and console. Specifically, Microsoft Windows and next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have been confirmed.

Nothing surrounding last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 or Xbox One have been revealed. The same goes for Nintendo Switch, and we'd expect InZOI to skip out on the rumoured Switch 2 as well due to the high specs of the game.

InZOI gameplay and story details

The best look at InZOI yet has come courtesy of an official gameplay demo that was unveiled in June 2024. The six-minute video (see above) goes through everything from character creation, Build Mode, Director's Mode, relationships and what general life in the simulator will be like.

From everything we've seen, it appears that all aspects of life will be contoured, too. Whether that be from a baby to a toddler to an adult. You can work, own a house, go on dates, visit arcades or just generally explore the world.

In terms of the story, the player will begin by starting out as an intern before being assigned the role of managing virtual people across a neighbourhood.

These people are known as 'Zois', with the goal being to to help them in their daily lives, though you're welcome to cause chaos, too.

Is there a InZOI trailer?

Yes, Krafton has uploaded various trailers surrounding InZoi since debuting the game in November 2023. We've rounded up a collection for your viewing pleasure.

The first glimpse of the game was provided in a teaser at G-STAR 2023. The debut video can be seen below:

A gameplay and character studio trailer was shown off as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live in August 2024. Watch below:

An exclusive gameplay trailer was then revealed by IGN on the same date in August 2024. This video goes more in-depth with an overview of the game. Check it out:

