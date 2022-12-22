That's the gist of what Stardew Valley is about, and it is about as sweet a game as you will find, which helps explain why it has become the success that it is.

Your grandfather did not keep his farm in the best condition in later years, and once he passed away it was handed down to you to whip it back into shape and make it a success.

But what other games are out there that come close to replicating the Stardew Valley magic? Here are 11 that we think are worth checking out.

11 games like Stardew Valley

Len’s Island

Platforms: PC

Construction, building, exploring and farming are the name of the game when you pay a visit to Len's Island. This is one of the more recent games on the list, and it very much has all the right Stardew Valley feels - while also adding a little spookiness for good measure.

My Time at Portia

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, iOS, Android

Monsters roam the land in this post-apocalyptic world but fear not, it is still a game that everyone can enjoy. Of all the games on the list, My Time at Portia is arguably the closest in terms of feeling like Stardew Valley, and building your farm and growing your crops in this 3D game is a ton of fun. There is also a sequel, My Time at Sandrock, which dropped in 2022.

Moonlighter

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Stadia, iOS and Android

Will is a sweet little shopkeeper and goes about his day just like everyone else. When darkness falls it is a different story, however, as he turns into an adventurer and explores the areas nobody else wants to. There is a fun story with this one, and while different to Stardew Valley, it still feels like a natural game to try next.

Slime Rancher

Platforms: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Another farming game here but forget about growing things like turnips, here the only thing you'll be cultivating is slime! As the slime inclusion will likely give away, this is a tad crazier than most other games on the list, and it can be quite action-heavy at times! There is also a sequel, Slime Rancher 2.

Kynseed

Platforms: PC

Kynseed comes from many of the minds behind Fable, and it's a generational farming sim with its lore rooted in ye olde British folklore! There is a lot to do here, and given that you will pass through generation after generation as you play it, there isn't really an end in sight.

Coral Island

Platforms: PC

Coral Island remains in early access, which means it is a great time to jump in as the more people that play it, the better the game will get. "Live off the land, nurture animals, build relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk," reads the synopsis, and that sounds like a relaxing time to us!

More like this

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

There is a big Stardew Valley similarity right off the bat here as you inherit your grandfather's farm at the start of the game. The similarities keep coming from there so this is yet another title that will fill the Stardew void that you might have been left in.

Sun Haven

Platforms: PC, Mac

There's a story at work in Sun Haven, and even a big boss that you will have to come up against. You can choose from seven different races to play as, Human, Demon, Elf, Angel, Elemental, Naga, and Amari, but don't worry as the core sim-like features you would want for a game like this are present and accounted for.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

First things first, Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is a gorgeous game to look at, and one that gives off some real Zelda vibes. As well as the sim-like farming mechanics, you will also be off exploring to collect supplies and magical creatures - while the day/night system is great and means some activities can only be undertaken at certain times.

Garden Story

Platforms: PC, Mac, Xbox, Switch

Concord the grape is on hand with his friends to protect the Grove from the Rot and to stop their homes from being wiped off of the map. So not only will you be doing all your farming duties, but you are also on a quest to save you and everyone you love from annihilation - and yet somehow this is always a really sweet game to play.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Of all the games on this list, Animal Crossing is the one that will need no introduction for many. The Nintendo Switch title really skyrocketed over lockdown in 2020 and it became one of the biggest games of the year - and people are still addicted to it now.

