Set to release this summer, Pro Skater 3+4 is sure to make you swap your beachside plans for sidewalk surfing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 remaster.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 release date is Friday 11th July 2025, as confirmed by publishers Activision.

Those who purchase the digital deluxe edition will get early access to the game on Tuesday 8th July 2025.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 pre-orders will also include a Foundry Demo, which will be available from June.

Developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, the remaster combines both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 (2001), and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 (2002).

Nostalgic players will get to shred up familiar ground in stunning 4K, as well as discover new content.

New parks, skaters, and music have been added to the game, along with new gameplay modes and a cross-platform online multiplayer option.

Can I pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4?

Yes, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is currently available for pre-order on all platforms.

Those who pre-order any edition of the game will gain access to the Foundry Demo in June ahead of the release. The demo features two playable skaters and parks, along with a limited soundtrack.

A digital deluxe edition can be preordered for Xbox, PS5 and PC. Players who opt for that version will gain access to the game on 8th July.

The digital deluxe version will include Revenant and Doomslayer from Doom as playable skaters, along with Doom-themed skate decks, apparel, and bonus in-game music.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4’s Collector’s Edition combines the digital deluxe edition with a limited edition full-sized Birdhouse skateboard deck. It is available for pre-order on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS5.

Which consoles and platforms can play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4?

True to its nostalgic appeal, the game will be made available for the previous as well as latest generation of consoles.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will be available for console players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. PC players will be able to purchase the game on Steam and Battle.net.

For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass players, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will be ready to play on these platforms from launch day.

There is currently no news as to its release for Nintendo Switch 2. But given that Switch 2 is slated to be backwards compatible, you’ll be able to play it that way at least.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 gameplay and story details

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is set to be a faithful remaster of the original games with plenty of added twists and tricks.

Skating across abandoned water parks and airport terminals, players will enjoy familiar ground and explore exciting new locations in 4K.

Playable skaters include Tony Hawk and Rodney Mullen as well as newer skateboarders such as Rayssa Leal and Yuto Horigome.

The remaster includes an updated roster of skaters, a career mode, a cross-platform online multiplayer option, and more customisable content.

While create-a-skater now features more apparel, create-a-park has been updated to include customisable goals so that players can make their own levels and upload them online for others to play.

Kickflips, tailslides, nosegrabs, and all tricks from the original games will be incorporated into the remaster, including a few new ones.

What do we know about the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack?

Fans from the ‘00s might be surprised to find a few key changes to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack.

Y2K classics, Iron Maiden, Motörhead, and CKY will be joined by newer artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Fontaines DC. After some fans expressed disappointment, Tony Hawk defended the decision on Instagram.

“I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place,” he said. “So listen and enjoy the ride.”

Those eager to start listening to the sidewalk shredding tunes can find the official soundtrack on Spotify.

Is there a trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4?

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was first revealed with a trailer in early March 2025. Mostly composed of non-game footage, the trailer highlights added content and compares gameplay from the originals and remaster.

Another trailer, with added gameplay footage captured on PC, was released for those looking to buy the digital deluxe edition. Mostly focusing on bonus content, the trailer portrays Doomslayer shredding up an industrial park on his chainsaw.

