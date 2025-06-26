Jack Black turns British as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 changes his character
Not so full of beans now, are you?
Yes, you read that headline correctly — Jack Black is going British in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. Check out the video above to see what we're talking about!
Jack Black is no stranger to video game projects, of course. Between playing Bowser in the Super Mario Bros Movie and Steve in A Minecraft Movie (not to mention the less fortunate Borderlands film), the Kung Fu Panda actor has carved out a box-office-smashing niche for himself as the go-to comic star when you're bringing a gaming franchise to the big screen.
If anything, at this point, it's a nice surprise to learn that Black still has time to actually appear in video games, rather than just their cinematic adaptions.
Black is known to be a big gamer himself — Tenacious D even have a song that name drops Red Dead Redemption 2 and a bunch of other iconic games.
And now, Jack Black is making a return in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, where he'll debut a brand-new version of Officer Dick, the zinger-dispensing cop character he's played since the dawn of this storied skateboarding series.
For the game's London level, instead of voicing his usual secret skater Officer Dick, Jack Black will be giving us his most impeccable British accent as Constable Richard. (See what they did there?)
An impressively hardcore press release tells us, "As a youth, Richard Ennvee was mocked by other skaters and called a 'poser'. Overtaken by the need for revenge, Dick vowed to one day become what those skaters feared most - the long arm of the law!
"Players are in for a treat as they will also get to meet Officer Dick’s UK counterpart, Constable Richard, in the game’s London level. Voiced too by Jack Black, Constable Richard is every bit as hard-nosed and utterly ridiculous as Officer Dick."
We've got say, we're very pleased with Black's delivery of the line, "Not so full of beans now, are you?" We'll be hearing that down the local skatepark any day now.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will launch on 11th July for PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. The game's Foundry demo is available now, and we'll be sure to bring you more coverage as the release nears.
