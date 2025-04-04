"He's a guy that just... the passion and energy he brings to everything that he does... he's so funny, and he's so kind, and he was already obsessed with the game. He played it with his kids as well."

Hess added: "And, it's funny because he was pretty method. He would always be in this trailer, in between scenes, and he'd be like, 'Dude, just made a sick build in Minecraft, bro, come check it out. Come see it.' So yeah, [there was] nobody better for me to play Steve than Jack."

Black is not the only big name in the cast of course, and there are also big roles for everyone from Hess's frequent collaborator Jennifer Coolidge and Aquaman himself Jason Momoa to young Wednesday star Emma Myers.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast for A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie cast: Who stars with Jack Black and Jason Momoa?

You can find the cast list below – scroll down for more details about the main players and their characters.

Jason Momoa as Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison

Jack Black as Steve

Emma Myers as Natalie

Danielle Brooks as Dawn

Sebastian Hansen as Henry

Jennifer Coolidge as Vice Principal Marlene

Rachel House as the voice of Malgosha

Jemaine Clement as Daryl / the voice of Bruce

Matt Berry as the voice of Nitwit

Jason Momoa plays Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison

Jason Momoa plays Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison. WB

Who is Garrett Garrison? A former winner of an '80s video game championship, Garrett now owns a video game store but has fallen on harder times – despite occasionally running into fans who still revere him.

What else has Jason Momoa been in? After a few early roles, Momoa first became a big name for playing Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of Game of Thrones, and he has since gone on to appear in lead roles in other series such as Frontier and See. On the big screen, he's known for having played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DCEU, while other highlights include the key role of Duncan Idaho in Dune and the villain Dante Reyes in Fast X.

Jack Black plays Steve

Jack Black plays Steve WB

Who is Steve? An expert crafter who first entered the Overworld in the '80s and built his own paradise – before making an enemy in the form of Malgosha, the piglin ruler of the Nether.

What else has Jack Black been in? Black is no stranger to video game movies, having taken on the voice roles of Bowser in The Super Mario Bros Movie and Claptrap in Borderlands. He has also starred in a number of other major films, including High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, School of Rock, Nacho Libre, The Holiday, Tropic Thunder, Bernie, Jumanji and the Kung Fu Panda movies. Away from the screen, he's known as one half of the comedy-rock duo Tenacious D.

Emma Myers plays Natalie

Emma Myers plays Natalie. WB

Who is Natalie? A young woman who has put all her life’s plans on hold to take care of her younger brother Henry, following the death of their mother.

What else has Emma Myers been in? Myers is best known for her TV roles as Enid in Netflix's Wednesday and Pip in BBC Three thriller A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Previous film credits include Family Switch and Girl in the Basement.

Danielle Brooks plays Dawn

Danielle Brooks plays Dawn. WB

Who is Dawn? Natalie’s realtor who also has a number of side hustles, notably including her mobile petting zoo.

What else has Danielle Brooks been in? Brooks broke out in the main cast of Netflix prison drama Orange Is the New Black, where she played Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson. She has since enjoyed film roles in Clemency, The Day Shall Come and The Color Purple, the latter of which saw her receive an Oscar nomination for reprising her Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway role. She also has a key role in DC series Peacemaker and fronted Netflix reality show Instant Dream Home.

Sebastian Hansen plays Henry

Sebastian Hansen plays Henry. WB

Who is Henry? Natalie's younger brother, who is struggling to make friends at his new school in Chuglass, Idaho.

What else has Sebastian Hansen been in? This is Hansen's biggest role to date, but he has previously been seen in the film Just Mercy and the Apple TV+ Stephen King miniseries Lisey's Story.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Vice Principal Marlene

Jennifer Coolidge plays Vice Principal Marlene. WB

Who is Vice Principal Marlene? The vice principal of Henry’s school, who ends up going on an unexpected date with an Overworld villager who is sucked into the real world.

What else has Jennifer Coolidge been in? Emmy award-winning Coolidge is best known for her roles in the American Pie franchise, Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story, Promising Young Woman, 2 Broke Girls and more recently the first two seasons of The White Lotus. She is also a regular in Christopher Guest's mockumentary films, appearing in Best in Show, For Your Consideration, A Mighty Wind and Mascots while recent credits include The Watcher, Shotgun Wedding, Single All the Way and Riff Raff.

Rachel House voices Malgosha

Rachel House voices Malgosha. WB/Getty

Who is Malgosha? The piglin ruler of the Nether who despises creativity and plans to destroy the Overworld.

What else has Rachel House been in? House is regular collaborator of Taika Waititi, having appeared in most of his films including Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok and Next Goal Wins, while other film credits include The Portable Door, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and both Moana films. On the small screen, she's been in Cowboy Bebop, Heartbreak High, Foundation and Time Bandits.

A Minecraft Movie is now showing in UK cinemas.

