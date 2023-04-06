The Super Mario Bros Movie follows Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they set out to start a new plumbing business in Brooklyn.

After a widely derided live-action adaptation in 1993, Super Mario is finally back on the big screen – and the new movie is certainly an improvement .

When there’s a plumbing issue threatening the neighbourhood, the brothers jump into action but soon stumble upon a portal that takes them to another world.

Mario winds up in the Mushroom Kingdom, where he meets Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and joins forces with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), while Luigi ends up at the mercy of Bowser (Jack Black), who's determined to take over the world.

The movie might have landed in cinemas, but naturally fans are wondering whether it will become available to watch from the comfort of your own home. Read on to find out all the streaming details.

How to watch Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie Universal

The Super Mario Bros Movie has landed in cinemas, but is expected to come to streaming later in 2023.

For now, you'll have to head to your local cinema to enjoy the Illumination-produced film.

Is Super Mario Bros Movie available to stream?

The movie isn't currently available to stream and there's no official streaming release date yet.

However, given it's a Universal film, fans can expect the Super Mario Bros Movie to eventually be released on Peacock, which is available for Sky and NOW customers in the UK.

Universal’s past two movies to hit Peacock— Knock at the Cabin and M3GAN — landed on the platform 49 days after landing in cinemas.

This means we could expect a streaming release date for Super Mario Bros Movie in late May or early August.

Who stars in Super Mario Bros Movie?

The cast for The Super Mario Bros Movie was revealed during a Nintendo Direct in September 2021, with some fans expressing disappointment that Chris Pratt would be voicing the title character rather than long-time Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

However, fans needn't worry: Martinet has multiple cameos in the movie.

Pratt is joined by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day as Mario's brother Luigi, Peaky Blinders actress Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jumanji's Jack Black as the villainous Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Here is that cast list in full:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. Visit our Film hub for more news and features, and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

