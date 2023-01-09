The film tells the story of a creepy doll who goes rogue after coming into the possession of an eight-year-old girl, and if box office figures in the US are anything to go by, it looks like Wan and Blum have another hit on their hands.

Between them, James Wan and Jason Blum have been responsible for several of the biggest horror sensations of the last decade - and the latest film to be produced by the pair is M3GAN.

If you're wondering how you can watch the film in the UK – or want to more about the film's cast and plot – you can read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch M3GAN

In the short term, the only way to watch M3GAN will be in cinemas. As is only fitting for a horror film, it receives a wide release in the UK on Friday 13th January – one week after it arrived in cinemas across the Atlantic.

Is M3GAN streaming?

No, at least not in the immediate future – however it's very possible that M3GAN will be available to stream not too long after its theatrical release.

In the US, it's expected to be added to Peacock later in the year, and although no date has yet been confirmed, this could be as soon as 45 days after its cinema debut.

That means viewers in the UK could be able to watch it with a Sky Cinema or NOW subscription by sometime near the end of February. We'll keep you updated as and when we hear more concrete information.

M3GAN plot

The film – which is directed by Gerard Johnstone – is about an artificially intelligent doll who goes rogue after falling into the possession of a young girl.

The official synopsis reads: "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that's programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally.

"Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector.

"When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences."

M3GAN cast

Girls and Get Out star Alison Williams leads the cast as roboticist Gemma – who designed the titular doll – while child star Violet McGraw, whose previous credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, plays her niece Cady.

M3GAN herself is played by Amie Donald (Sweet Tooth) and voiced by Jenna Davis (Raven's Home), while there are also roles in the film for Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace) as Cole, Jack Cassidy (Raised by Refugees) as Brandon, Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as David Lin, and Lori Dungey (Power Rangers) as Celia.

M3GAN trailer

You can take a look at the official trailer for the film below:

It's not yet clear when the film will get a physical release, but it's unlikely to be until at least a couple of months after its January cinema debut. We'll update this page when we hear more concrete information.

More like this

M3GAN is showing in UK cinemas from Friday 13th January 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.