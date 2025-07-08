We've put together a full list of every song and artist featured in the game for you to check out, so read on!

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack: Full list of songs and artists

Here are all the songs and artists appearing on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack:

Ace of Spades – Motörhead

Motörhead Them Bones – Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Ultimate – Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry Damaged Goods – Gang of Four

Gang of Four 96 Quite Bitter Beings – CKY

CKY yankee and the brave (ep 4) – Run the Jewels

Run the Jewels King of the Beach – Wavves

Wavves Realthing – Turnstile

Turnstile Not the Same – Bodyjar

Bodyjar New Wage Slavery – End It

End It Head – Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Rosenstock Collard Greens – Schoolboy Q feat Kendrick Lamar

Schoolboy Q feat Kendrick Lamar Outta Here – KRS-One

KRS-One Result – CMF

CMF Dog Years – Urethane

Urethane Charlotte – Kittie

Kittie Mass Appeal – Gang Starr

Gang Starr Faster Than the World – H2O

H2O Roadkill – Starcrawler

Starcrawler Amoeba – Adolescents

Adolescents Boys in the Better Land – Fontaines DC

Fontaines DC Hollywood Baby – 100 Gecs

100 Gecs Rock Co Kane Flow – De La Soul feat MF DOOM

De La Soul feat MF DOOM God Approved Insurance Plan – Fireworks

Fireworks hollywood sucks// – KennyHoopla and Travis Barker

KennyHoopla and Travis Barker Beach Blanket Bongout – JFA

JFA Kill the Vibe – Speed of Light

Speed of Light Norf Norf – Vince Staples

Vince Staples My Adidas – RUN-DMC

RUN-DMC Looney Bin – Twenty One Children

Twenty One Children Skate & Destroy – The Faction

The Faction I Used To Be A Pretty Boy – Memo PST

Memo PST Black Sap Scriptures – Plague Vendor

Plague Vendor She Goes to Finos – The Toy Dolls

The Toy Dolls Duck Fat – Dwynell Roland and POS

Dwynell Roland and POS Alive – Seven Hours After Violet

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Siren Song – Cold Cave

Cold Cave Identity – X-Ray Spex

X-Ray Spex Everything Turns Grey – Agent Orange

Agent Orange Precious Stones – Mastodon

Mastodon Dean's Dream – The Dead Milkmen

The Dead Milkmen C U Girl – Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy Holidays in the Sun – Sex Pistols

Sex Pistols Gila Monster – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Living Proof – Drain

Drain Gift Horse – IDLES

IDLES New York City – The Cult

The Cult A Foul Form – Osees

Osees uknowhatimsayin¿ – Danny Brown feat Obongjayar

Danny Brown feat Obongjayar In The City – Tony Hawk & Punk Rock Karaoke

Tony Hawk & Punk Rock Karaoke The Boy Who Destroyed the World – AFI

AFI Better Off – Common Perry

Common Perry East of the 405 – Strawberry Fuzz

Strawberry Fuzz A – Murs

Murs If You Must – Del the Funky Homosapien

Del the Funky Homosapien House of Suffering – Bad Brains

Bad Brains Roller – The Saint Cecilia

The Saint Cecilia Kick, Push – Lupe Fiasco

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.