Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack: Full list of songs and artists
You win some, lose some, it's all the same to me.
There aren't many game series more famed for their soundtracks than Pro Skater, and the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack is carrying on that noble tradition.
Giving two of the best games of all time a modern update, the soundtrack blends some of the hits from the original game with some more modern additions for a fully rounded track list.
We've put together a full list of every song and artist featured in the game for you to check out, so read on!
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack: Full list of songs and artists
Here are all the songs and artists appearing on the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack:
- Ace of Spades – Motörhead
- Them Bones – Alice In Chains
- Ultimate – Denzel Curry
- Damaged Goods – Gang of Four
- 96 Quite Bitter Beings – CKY
- yankee and the brave (ep 4) – Run the Jewels
- King of the Beach – Wavves
- Realthing – Turnstile
- Not the Same – Bodyjar
- New Wage Slavery – End It
- Head – Jeff Rosenstock
- Collard Greens – Schoolboy Q feat Kendrick Lamar
- Outta Here – KRS-One
- Result – CMF
- Dog Years – Urethane
- Charlotte – Kittie
- Mass Appeal – Gang Starr
- Faster Than the World – H2O
- Roadkill – Starcrawler
- Amoeba – Adolescents
- Boys in the Better Land – Fontaines DC
- Hollywood Baby – 100 Gecs
- Rock Co Kane Flow – De La Soul feat MF DOOM
- God Approved Insurance Plan – Fireworks
- hollywood sucks// – KennyHoopla and Travis Barker
- Beach Blanket Bongout – JFA
- Kill the Vibe – Speed of Light
- Norf Norf – Vince Staples
- My Adidas – RUN-DMC
- Looney Bin – Twenty One Children
- Skate & Destroy – The Faction
- I Used To Be A Pretty Boy – Memo PST
- Black Sap Scriptures – Plague Vendor
- She Goes to Finos – The Toy Dolls
- Duck Fat – Dwynell Roland and POS
- Alive – Seven Hours After Violet
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
- 2 Minutes to Midnight – Iron Maiden
- Siren Song – Cold Cave
- Identity – X-Ray Spex
- Everything Turns Grey – Agent Orange
- Precious Stones – Mastodon
- Dean's Dream – The Dead Milkmen
- C U Girl – Steve Lacy
- Holidays in the Sun – Sex Pistols
- Gila Monster – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Living Proof – Drain
- Gift Horse – IDLES
- New York City – The Cult
- A Foul Form – Osees
- uknowhatimsayin¿ – Danny Brown feat Obongjayar
- In The City – Tony Hawk & Punk Rock Karaoke
- The Boy Who Destroyed the World – AFI
- Better Off – Common Perry
- East of the 405 – Strawberry Fuzz
- A – Murs
- If You Must – Del the Funky Homosapien
- House of Suffering – Bad Brains
- Roller – The Saint Cecilia
- Kick, Push – Lupe Fiasco
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.