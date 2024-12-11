Alongside a new planet to check out, Revenge of the Savage Planet involves players attempting to figure out a way of returning to their home planet.

But when is the game releasing? Keep on reading for the latest information on the launch window and the latest news surrounding what Racoon Logic Studios has in store.

Revenge of the Savage Planet releases in May 2025.

Racoon Logic Studios has yet to provide a more concrete release date, but for the time being, there's still a while before players can start exploring.

Once the developer shares an update on when the game drops, we'll update the page with the latest information.

Can I pre-order Revenge of the Savage Planet?

Pre-orders for Revenge of the Savage Planet aren't currently available.

However, if you want to be the first to purchase the game before it launches, you can wishlist it on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation.

When pre-orders go live, we'll share the cheapest places so you can get hold of the best deals.

Which consoles and platforms can play Revenge of the Savage Planet?

Revenge of the Savage Planet will be available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

There's no sign of any exclusivity deals between the platforms, which is great news for everyone wanting to load into the action at the same time.

For those hoping for a Nintendo Switch release, it's not looking good. Racoon Logic Studios is yet to confirm whether the game will be launching on the console, but there is still plenty of time for confirmation to arrive.

Revenge of the Savage Planet gameplay and story details

Return of the Savage Planet. Racoon Logic Studios Inc

Revenge of the Savage Planet focuses on cosmonauts who've been fired from the space programme and left on an alien planet with the task of getting home.

The planet contains a wealth of resources to collect, along with several areas to jump, glide and swim around.

There are also plenty of enemies to tackle on your own or with other players thanks to online co-op and crossplay capabilities.

In the months leading up to launch, expect more details on various mechanics to be revealed.

Is there a Revenge of the Savage Planet trailer?

Yes! There are a couple of trailers showcasing what Revenge of the Savage Planet is all about.

The most recent trailer is a gameplay preview showcasing a variety of different mechanics.

The first trailer appeared during Gamescom 2024, which took place earlier this year. Check it out below:

