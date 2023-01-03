The sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved is set to be bigger and better than the original, with development team Studio Wildcard looking to Vin Diesel for some added star (and family) value.

Ark 2 is bringing some much-needed dinosaur action into the gaming scene, led by none other than Vin Diesel (here’s hoping that at least one or two of the ‘saurs are both fast and furious). And with a release date landing in 2023, you shouldn’t have too much longer to wait until you can play the game.

If you’re looking to learn all there is to know about Ark 2 ahead of its release date, read on for all the details you could ever need. Below, you’ll find information regarding the game’s release date, pre-order details, what platforms you can play it on and more, including a trailer. It’s time to board this hype ark.

The Ark 2 release date is scheduled for 2023. Unfortunately, there is no official word on at least a window for this year. All we’ve got to go on is a vague “it’ll release this year, promise.”

Given that the game was already delayed out of its original 2022 release and into 2023, though, we’re hoping that it launches sooner rather than later. We need to fight dinosaurs as Vin Diesel already.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Ark 2?

While its release date is currently unknown and it is yet to receive official boxart, retailer GAME has Ark 2 up for pre-order. This is a placeholder pre-order, so it’s worth waiting until release details are officially confirmed before spending any of your hard-earned cash.

It’s also worth noting that Ark 2 is not on the Xbox One, PS4, or PS5 at launch. Avoid those pre-orders unless you want to waste your money and time.

You can currently wishlist the game on Steam to play on PC.

Which consoles and platforms can play Ark 2?

Ark 2 is an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive, but will also be playable on PC. If that console exclusivity lasts forever, though, is another question. The game could be a timed-exclusive on the Xbox and eventually find its way onto the PS5. Given that the previous entry performed well and was released multiplatform, we’d be surprised if Ark 2 doesn’t end up on PS5 at some point.

More like this

Ark 2 gameplay and story details

Ark 2 features Vin Diesel’s Santiago, a father seeking to protect his daughter Meeka (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho of Moana fame) against a world full of dinosaurs and tech. You’ll be up against the ghosts of the ancient past and visions of a new future. Colour us intrigued.

The combat promises to be deeper than in the original Ark, featuring souls-like actions including target locking, dodges, staggers, and special attacks. It’s set up to promote player skill. You’ll also be able to make the most out of Santiago’s expert traversal skills such as free-climbing, swinging, and even dinosaur mounting.

Santiago can also craft different items and weaponry to use to his advantage against enemy creatures that can and will hunt you down. Use his skill tree and the environment to successfully hide from and defeat your hunters.

The game’s world promises to be massive, offering plenty to discover and explore in this time where humanity is all-but extinct and dinosaurs rule the lands. The map is complete with dynamic world events, cross-platform mods, and stunning environments powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Is there an Ark 2 trailer?

There is an Ark 2 trailer that shows off the game’s stunning visuals, world design, and, most importantly, Vin Diesel. Watch it below:

That’s everything there is to know about Ark 2 as of right now. We’ll update this page with new information as and when it becomes available.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.