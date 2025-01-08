2K has also teased a "bigger, bolder, and better than ever" experience for the franchise. So we're thinking it's time to get hyped.

With that in mind, here's everything we know so far about WWE 2K25 – including when the game should release, whether you can pre-order and what to expect from the gameplay.

WWE 2K25. 2K

While no official release date has been announced, Take-Two confirmed during its Q1 2025 financial year call that WWE 2K25 will arrive before 31st March 2025.

A good way to predict the future is to look to the past, with the last three WWE titles all being launched in March.

We'd expect 2K to continue this trend for WWE 2K25 as below:

WWE 2K22 – 11th March 2022

WWE 2K23 – 14th March 2023

WWE 2K24 – 8th March 2024

More details are set to be revealed come 27th January 2025, with a release date more than likely to be confirmed then.

Can I pre-order WWE 2K25?

No, pre-orders are not yet live.

In the meantime, those looking to pick up the game can add WWE 2K25 to their wishlist across PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

It's fair to assume pre-orders will begin to roll out following the announcement on 27th January 2025.

Which consoles and platforms can play WWE 2K25?

Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K25. 2K

WWE 2K25 will be available across PlayStation, Xbox and PC (Steam).

It's not clear whether this will be a next-gen title only – PS5 and Xbox Series X/S – or will include last-gen platforms too, like PS4 and Xbox One.

No details regarding a Nintendo Switch or Epic Games Store release were detailed. The game may be ported at a later date or even launch for the rumoured Switch 2.

WWE 2K25 gameplay and story details

WWE 2K25 was revealed as part of WWE Raw on Netflix, with fan favourite Roman Reigns and exec Paul Heyman featuring in a video confirming the game's existence.

More details were then teased for 27th January, with Reigns expected to be the cover star.

A brief description of the game can be found on the official WWE 2K site: "WWE 2K returns bigger, bolder, and better than ever in a breakthrough year for the franchise!

"WWE 2K25 is preparing to charge down the ramp with all the authenticity and action fans love from the best in sports entertainment.

"Discover game-changing features, iconic Superstars, and more details on 28th January 2025."

The confusing part is that the site lists 28th January, whereas Reigns said 27th January. So keep an eye out for around those dates.

Hopefully, as we get closer, it will become more clear.

Is there a WWE 2K25 trailer?

No WWE 2K25 trailer has been uploaded at the time of the writing.

We're pretty confident the first trailer with gameplay and potentially a big overview will be released at the end of January.

Stay tuned until then. We will make sure to update this piece with all the latest details when possible.

WWE 2K will be available across PlayStation, Xbox and PC before 31st March 2025.

