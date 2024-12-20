Some details are yet to be confirmed, such as the depth of the back catalogue, but Netflix is going big with its latest venture.

It's shaping up to be another big year in the WWE Universe – and we're on hand to steer you in the right direction.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full WWE on Netflix schedule for 2025.

When is WWE Smackdown on Netflix?

Friday Night Smackdown will be shown on Netflix in the UK every Saturday at 1am UK time.

First Netflix broadcast: 1am, Saturday 11th January 2025

When is WWE Raw on Netflix?

Monday Night Raw will be shown on Netflix in the UK every Tuesday at 1am UK time.

First Netflix broadcast: 1am, Tuesday 7th January 2025

When is WWE NXT on Netflix?

NXT will be shown on Netflix in the UK every Wednesday at 1am UK time.

First Netflix broadcast: 1am, Wednesday 8th January 2025

WWE on Netflix schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

1am, Tuesdays: WWE Raw

WWE Raw 1am, Wednesdays: WWE NXT

WWE NXT 1am, Saturdays: WWE Smackdown

Will WrestleMania be on Netflix?

Yes. All major WWE events will be broadcast live on Netflix in the UK.

We have reached out to Netflix for more details, and will keep you posted with all the latest news as and when we know more.

For now, here's a taste of some major events coming up on the calendar in 2025.

WWE on Netflix: 2025 calendar

1st February 2025

Royal Rumble

1st March 2025

Elimination Chamber

19th-20th April 2025

WrestleMania

2nd-3rd August 2025

SummerSlam

More events to be added...

