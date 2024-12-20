WWE on Netflix schedule: 2025 calendar and weekly coverage
Your complete guide to WWE on Netflix in the UK.
WWE is preparing for one of the biggest shifts in the recent history of the company with Netflix set to take over broadcasting rights.
From 6th January 2025, UK fans will be able to access every major WWE event live on the online streaming platform, with weekly shows and PLEs coming to the service.
Some details are yet to be confirmed, such as the depth of the back catalogue, but Netflix is going big with its latest venture.
It's shaping up to be another big year in the WWE Universe – and we're on hand to steer you in the right direction.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full WWE on Netflix schedule for 2025.
When is WWE Smackdown on Netflix?
Friday Night Smackdown will be shown on Netflix in the UK every Saturday at 1am UK time.
First Netflix broadcast: 1am, Saturday 11th January 2025
When is WWE Raw on Netflix?
Monday Night Raw will be shown on Netflix in the UK every Tuesday at 1am UK time.
First Netflix broadcast: 1am, Tuesday 7th January 2025
When is WWE NXT on Netflix?
NXT will be shown on Netflix in the UK every Wednesday at 1am UK time.
First Netflix broadcast: 1am, Wednesday 8th January 2025
WWE on Netflix schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
- 1am, Tuesdays: WWE Raw
- 1am, Wednesdays: WWE NXT
- 1am, Saturdays: WWE Smackdown
Will WrestleMania be on Netflix?
Yes. All major WWE events will be broadcast live on Netflix in the UK.
We have reached out to Netflix for more details, and will keep you posted with all the latest news as and when we know more.
For now, here's a taste of some major events coming up on the calendar in 2025.
WWE on Netflix: 2025 calendar
1st February 2025
- Royal Rumble
1st March 2025
- Elimination Chamber
19th-20th April 2025
- WrestleMania
2nd-3rd August 2025
- SummerSlam
More events to be added...
