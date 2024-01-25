"This deal is transformative," Mark Shapiro, TKO president and COO, said. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach, and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.

"Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

So, when can fans expect to get their dose of all things WWE on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is WWE coming to Netflix?

Beginning in January 2025, Netflix will be the new home of WWE's flagship weekly wrestling programme in the US, Canada, UK and Latin America, with other countries and regions to be added over time.

This comes following the news that Raw and WWE's weekly shows will be leaving linear TV and will join Netflix.

These shows include the likes of WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble, as well as WWE documentaries, original series and upcoming projects.

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix," Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria said.

"By combining our reach, recommendations and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.

"Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year, and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

How to watch WWE in the UK on TV

At the moment, regular WWE events like SmackDown and Raw are broadcast live on TNT Sports each week.

If you have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Raw is coming to Netflix in January 2025.

