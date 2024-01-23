As part of the agreement, Netflix will also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the US. This includes SmackDown, NXT, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Original series, forthcoming projects and documentaries will also become available to watch on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix," Netflix CCO Bela Bajaria said.

"By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.

"Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

The WWE's president, Nick Khan, said he believes Netflix "is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal and ever-growing fan base".

With 1,600 episodes to date, Raw is considered to be the most iconic show in sports entertainment and since its debut 31 years ago, Raw has delivered "action, compelling drama and unmatched athleticism – 52 weeks a year".

"This deal is transformative," Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO said. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years.

"Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

Netflix is already host to an array of sports content, including its Formula 1: Drive to Survive series as well as the forthcoming Six Nations: Full Contact and NASCAR: Full Speed.

