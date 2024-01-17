NASCAR: Full Speed - Release date and latest news
A new sports documentary is coming to Netflix.
Netflix is set to release a brand new sports documentary, and this time it follows the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers as they battle around the race track with "one of the most storied titles in motorsports at stake".
Featuring exclusive and extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, NASCAR: Full Speed gives fans behind the scenes access - on and off the track - all while exploring "the physical, mental and emotional challenges of competing for a championship at the world's highest level of stock car racing".
With the new series set to debut on Netflix soon, read on for everything we know about NASCAR: Full Speed.
NASCAR: Full Speed release date
NASCAR: Full Speed will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday 30th January. It will be released at 8am (GMT).
Who features in NASCAR: Full Speed?
The documentary series will have exclusive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by: Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick.
How many episodes are there of NASCAR: Full Speed?
There will be a total of five episodes of NASCAR: Full Speed. All episodes will be released at once on Tuesday 30th January.
NASCAR: Full Speed trailer
A teaser trailer was released for NASCAR: Full Speed earlier this month, giving fans an insight into what they can expect from the series.
The video features a voice-over, as well as clips from various races, including exclusive clips inside the lives of the drivers featured in the documentary. You can watch the trailer below.
