Taking control of the microphone, he declared: "Finally, The Rock has come back to Denver."

Then reuniting with his old 'rival', Cena, the pair stared each other down with The Rock telling Cena "I see you trying to smile".

Cena told him: "Welcome home," with the pair sharing a hug.

The Rock and John Cena in 2013 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Rock last made his way into the ring four years ago in October 2019, with the star announcing his retirement from wrestling around the same time.

More recently, he's made his name in Hollywood, in films like Black Adam, the Fast and Furious franchise, the Jumanji remake films, and Jungle Cruise.

In the midst of James Gunn and Peter Safran's shake-up of the DCU, it was made clear that Black Adam 2 would not be moving forward.

Johnson recently addressed the decision, saying: "As you know, anytime you have a company, but especially that size and magnitude that's a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with."

He added that the decision to cancel the second film "will always be a mystery" to him.

