Instead of an entirely alternate reality, it takes place in the north of England after the 1957 Windscale fire. Using a real-life nuclear disaster is a brave move, and, we think, all the more interesting.

It's not entirely factual, though, and there's a fair bit of artistic license.

Curious? Let's take a look at the Atomfall release date window and latest news.

During last week's Gamescom, we learned a lot more about Atomfall.

As well as a new trailer, we learned that Atomfall will come out sometime in March 2025.

As soon as we learn the exact date, we'll update this page.

Can I pre-order Atomfall?

While it's not available to pre-order at the moment, you can add Atomfall to your Steam wishlist here.

As soon as you can pre-order it properly, we'll let you know!

Which consoles and platforms can play Atomfall?

It was announced at Gamescom that Atomfall will release on Xbox S/X, Xbox One, and PC.

So no release for Sony or Nintendo, but at least owners of an Xbox One are being catered for.

Atomfall gameplay and story details

As we've said, Atomfall is set in the aftermath of the 1957 Windscale fire. This was a huge nuclear disaster in a nuclear plant located in Cumbria. The game has imagined a far worse outcome than what actually happened, and takes place five years after the event.

The UK is in a nuclear fallout, and the player must survive the (very British) wasteland full of cults, rogue agencies, and (as per atompunk tradition) robots.

The official Steam page says the following:

"Unravel a tapestry of interwoven narratives through exploration, conversation, investigation, and combat, where every choice you make has consequences."

We like the sound of this.

Is there an Atomfall trailer?

There is indeed a trailer! Check out the one that dropped at Gamescom last week below:

