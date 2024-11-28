Our very own Gaming Editor, Rob Leane, gave the retro throwback beat ‘em up a big ol’ thumbs up by naming it one of the 14 best games at Gamescom 2024.

He explained: "If you’ve got a soft spot in your heart for the 1990s Power Rangers, this is the game for you! Count me in for this one."

Developer Digital Eclipse has poured a lot of nostalgic love into it. Best of all, we know its release date.

Keep reading to find out when the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind release date is, where to pre-order, which consoles it’s on and to discover more about its gameplay and story.

Jump down to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind release date is 10th December 2024, the developer has confirmed.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch version of the game has seen a tiny delay, and will launch on 19th December 2024, not the 10th.

The Switch delay was "due to an unforeseen circumstance", as was confirmed in a news update on the Digital Eclipse website.

Oh well, at least the Switch delay is for nine days only.

Can I pre-order Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind?

Yes, you can pre-order Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind!

You can pre-order a digital copy of the game on Xbox and/or Steam via CDKeys:

At launch, the game is a digital release only. You can, therefore, pre-order it on Steam, from the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop.

Which consoles and platforms can play Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

It’s worth mentioning again that the Nintendo Switch version of the game has a slightly delayed release date of 19th December instead of 10th December.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind gameplay and story details

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind. Digital Eclipse

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a retro throwback beat ‘em up as if it were lifted right from the early 1990s.

If you loved the Power Rangers as a '90s kid, you’ll probably love this game.

As the official website puts it, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is an all-new adventure with an original storyline that both respects and remixes Power Rangers lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be both familiar and new to MMPR fans.

"Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through a constantly shifting mix of classic game genres and fan-favourite moments from the series."

You can check out its gameplay in the official gameplay trailer below to see what you can expect:

The game can be played in local and online co-op if single-player isn’t your thing.

It is worth noting, though, that "online play will support two players on PlayStation and Steam, and will not be enabled for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions at launch".

In better news, the developer is intent on fixing the situation, adding that "we expect to have two-player online play for those platforms available within a few weeks followed by support for additional players for all versions soon after".

It’s time to put an end to Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa herself in this time-travelling retro-inspired adventure.

Is there a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind trailer?

Yes, there are a few Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind trailers by now.

You can check out its release date trailer below, though, to get the latest look at the game:

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.