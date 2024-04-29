Sony-published games have a habit of releasing on PC after their initial PlayStation console-exclusive launches.

Following its solid reviews, there’s no wonder players on other platforms outside of PS5 want to dive into the game. Have the developers said anything about a PC port?

Read on for our best answer to, 'Will Stellar Blade come to PC?'

Will Stellar Blade come to PC?

Stellar Blade might come to PC, and that’s all we can say without any official word from publisher Sony or developer Shift Up.

For now, Stellar Blade remains a PS5 exclusive.

There has been no word from Shift Up or Sony regarding a PC port of the action game, which may come as a disappointment to those hoping to play the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

This doesn’t mean it won’t launch on PC eventually, however.

A good number of PlayStation-exclusive games from Sony have been released on PC after some time as a console exclusive.

We’ve seen the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, The Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man and Miles Morales, God of War, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Days Gone eventually release on PC.

Ghost of Tsushima is next on the list.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Stellar Blade joins the growing list of Sony-published games on PC. Just don’t expect it for a while.

When could Stellar Blade release on PC? Our speculation

With no official release date (or even an announcement of a PC port), we’d guess that the Stellar Blade PC release date could land sometime between late 2025 and mid-2026.

This is because Sony-published games tend to have a year or two – or longer – PS5 exclusivity window before they launch on PC.

It’s impossible to say with any certainty when a game that hasn’t even been confirmed for a particular platform might be released. The vague release date window of late 2025/mid-2026 is based on previous waits for PlayStation games to launch on PC.

Don’t be surprised if it takes even longer, and don’t be surprised if Stellar Blade never releases on PC.

Just because other Sony-published games have released on PC eventually, it doesn’t mean Stellar Blade will.

We will, of course, update this page when Sony and/or Shift Up confirm anything to do with a Stellar Blade PC release date. For now, you’ll have to make do with playing the game on PS5.

