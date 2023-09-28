However, will he ever protect Tsushima Island on desktop? Let's take a look at whether Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC.

Will Ghost of Tsushima come to PC?

Way back in 2020, Sony made a significant change to the box of Ghost of Tsushima. It got people talking about a potential release on a different platform.

Around the time the Ghost of Tsushima Legends came out (the co-op update), the words "Only on PlayStation" were removed from the box.

As this has previously occurred with Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone (games that went on to have a PC release), things were looking hopeful.

We haven't heard anything about a PC port for a while, but the game did appear in a PlayStation Promo earlier this year, called Live from PS5. Does this mean something is going to happen with Ghost of Tsushima? Check out the promo below:

Let's take a look at what happened with Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

Horizon dropped on the PS4 in 2017, and the PC release was three years later, in 2020. Days Gone was even quicker - released on PlayStation in 2019, and PC two years later, in 2021.

However, Uncharted 4 took a bit longer. It dropped on PS4 in 2016, and didn't release on the PC until the remaster in 2022.

If we had to hazard a guess, we'd say a Ghost of Tsushima port is due on the PC sometime in 2024. However, it's only an estimate - we'll update this page as soon as anything concrete surfaces!

