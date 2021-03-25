Ghost of Tsushima movie coming from John Wick director

Can we start getting a tad more excited when we hear that a video game is being adapted into a movie now? For years it had become a running joke that they were always terrible and one of the biggest success stories of the adaptations, perhaps surprisingly, came in the form of last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

While there are numerous more in the works, including a sequel to Sonic and the long rumoured Mass Effect movie seemingly set to get moving, we now know of a hit PlayStation exclusive set to get the film treatment – and don’t forget we also have The Last of Us TV series on the way.

Ghosts of Tsushima, the stunning game for the PlayStation, is in the early stages of being made into a movie and while there is always a bit of trepidation when it comes to these, the talent announced to be behind this one has done quite a lot to ease all the regular worries we would have that the final product could be a letdown.

As reported by Deadline, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are working on the game adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima and Chad Stahelski has signed on to direct it.

Stahelski is an inspired choice. He has long been involved in stunts in the TV and movie world and his work has been seen in many projects ranging from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to The Matrix movies.

His biggest work to date has been as the director of all three of the John Wick films and given what an incredible job he did on those movies, ones that feature some of the most complex and involved fight sequences we have seen, we have no doubt that he will do this adaptation the justice it deserves.

Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions said of the project: “We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

Ghost of Tsushima, for those that have never played it, is the story of Jin Sakai who joins forces with the other samurai warriors on the Japanese island of Tsushima when it faces a deadly and violent invasion by the Mongolian fleet in 1274… seems like the kind of story that will epic on the big screen to us.

