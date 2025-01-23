Fortunately, unlocking Jar Jar Binks as a playable character is simple enough. Unfortunately, doing so will take a little while.

It’s also worth knowing what the full list of playable characters in Jedi Power Battles is, and we’ve got you covered there, too.

Keep reading to find out how to unlock Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles. Hop on down to the end of the page for the full list of playable characters in this HD port of the PS1 classic.

How to play as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles explained

To play as Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles, you need to complete the main story on any difficulty level.

Once you complete the game, you will unlock a number of new playable characters, including Jar Jar Binks – everyone’s favourite Gungan.

That’s all there is to know about unlocking Jar Jar Binks as a playable character in Jedi Power Battles.

You’ll find the full list of playable characters in the Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles remaster below, including how to unlock them all.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What other playable characters are in Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles?

The full list of playable characters in Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles includes all characters from the original game unlocked and playable from the start:

Mace Windu

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Plo Koon

Adi Gallia

Qui-Gon Jinn

Darth Maul

Captain Panaka

Queen Amidala

Ki-Adi Mundi

Battle Droid

This shiny new HD port of the PS1 game also includes 13 brand new playable characters. You should unlock 12 of them by completing the game on any difficulty level.

The Loader Droid, meanwhile, is unlocked by inputting a cheat code.

Jar Jar Binks

Pilot Droid

Weequay

Rifle Tusken Raider

Ishi Tib

Mercenary

Rifle Droid

Flame Droid

Rodian

Gungan Guard

Destroyer Droid

Staff Tusken Raider

Loader Droid | How to unlock: Press R1, L1 and Square together on the character select screen of the campaign

Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is out now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.