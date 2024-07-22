If you can’t wait, we also have info regarding the pre-order situation as well as gameplay and story details.

There’s the epic trailer from the Xbox Showcase too, if you haven’t seen it already, that is.

But when exactly can we fave off the demon hordes? Read on!

More like this

Doom: The Dark Ages. id Software, Bethesda Game Studios, Microsoft

Doom: The Dark Ages is set for release in 2025.

So far, there has been no more information regarding the prequel's window of release for 2025, meaning we can realistically expect it to come at any date from the 1st January to the 31st December.

Looking to the past, Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal launched in the months of May and March, respectively, so there is a slight possibility that leads us to speculate that we could see Doom: The Dark Ages release in spring 2025.

That is all hearsay, however. When we have an official date, we will update you as soon as we can!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Doom: The Dark Ages?

Doom: The Dark Ages. id Software, Bethesda Game Studios, Microsoft

Yes, Doom: The Dark Ages is available for pre-order.

Currently, you can only pre-order it for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S from GAME.

As no official pricing has been announced, GAME have included a speculated price of £69.99. With its pre-order guarantee, however, you won’t be charged more if it ends up costing more, or you will be refunded the difference if it ends up being cheaper.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the appropriate Xbox Game Pass tier and play it day one for no additional cost, though it has recently had its price increased.

If you want to buy it outright for PC, you can also wishlist Doom: The Dark Ages on Steam.

Which consoles and platforms can play Doom: The Dark Ages?

Doom: The Dark Ages. id Software, Bethesda Game Studios, Microsoft

Doom: The Dark Ages is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

It wasn’t a given that Doom: The Dark Ages would be headed to Sony’s machine, given the fact that it is a Microsoft-owned title. Games such as Starfield have not graced the PS5.

It came out in an IGN interview with Phil Spencer that id Software Studio Director Marty Stratton wanted it to be a multi-platform release.

As Spencer put it: “Doom is definitely one of those franchises that has a history of so many platforms."

We’ve seen Doom 2016 and Eternal even get Nintendo Switch ports courtesy of Panic Button, so it’s no surprise then that id Software want it on as many systems as possible.

Perhaps we will see Doom: The Dark Ages receive a similar treatment for the upcoming next-gen Nintendo Switch 2. Given the magic that Panic Button worked on the previous titles; it’s entirely possible.

What are the Doom: The Dark Ages gameplay and story details?

Doom: The Dark Ages. id Software, Bethesda Game Studios, Microsoft

Currently, developers id Software are being very tight-lipped about the story, but we do know it to be a prequel. Check out what they’ve let us in on so far below:

“DOOM: The Dark Ages is the single-player, action FPS prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. You are the DOOM Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior fighting endlessly against Hell. Experience the cinematic origin story of his rage in 2025.”

So far, so Doom. Little more is offered up other than the following:

“In this sinister, cinematic action FPS, you are the DOOM Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior and the only one who can save a kingdom besieged by Hell.”

The gameplay shown off so far offers more clues than what we’ve been told. The Doom Slayer lands in a demon-infested medieval kingdom after being shot down from a massive citadel.

The gameplay looks to be of a slower pace than the frenetic combat found in Doom: Eternal. There are new weapons to be found such as a flair, Shield Saw and a gun that crushes up skulls and shoots out the pieces.

There are even vehicles too, the Atlan – a ginormous mech made in the Slayers image – and a Mecha Dragon that you can fly.

Is there a Doom: The Dark Ages trailer?

There certainly is. Check it out in all its ripping and tearing gory glory down below!

It starts off with a flyover showing the thoroughly decimated Medieval lands, all fantastically rendered by the latest id Tech iteration.

We see the cape-adorned Slayer preparing in a huge citadel, being equipped with the Chainsaw Shield and Super shotgun before being shot down to the surface.

Plenty of combat ensues, showing off the range of environments we can expect as well as the aforementioned Atlan Mech and Mecha Dragon.

Gamers have been burned by trailers in the past that promise a lot, but id Software most always deliver the goods. Reassuringly, there are framerate drops in the trailer that indicate that it is all real-time gameplay. These hiccups will no doubt be ironed out come launch.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.