Fortunately for them, the best way to do this is by putting on a great Xbox Games Showcase.

With updates for the new Fable and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle expected, alongside rumours of an Xbox handheld console, Gears of War 6 and much more, we could be set for a great Xbox Direct.

Right after the Xbox Games Showcase, we’re being treated to a Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct, too!

Here’s when the Xbox Showcase 2024 UK time and date is, how to watch the event and what’s rumoured to show up (plus some predictions of our own).

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 event here in the UK at 6pm on Sunday 9th June.

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct will air immediately after the conclusion of the Xbox Games Showcase.

Regarding how long the Showcase is, rumours are telling us it might be up to two hours in total (just for the Xbox Games Showcase itself).

How to watch the Xbox Showcase in the UK

You can watch the Xbox Showcase live in the UK online via YouTube.

While you can pop over to YouTube to catch the event live, you can always stay here with us. We’ve embedded the live stream below so you don’t have to go anywhere.

Bookmark this page and head back here for the Xbox Showcase’s 6pm UK start time on 9th June.

What will be included in the Showcase? Rumours are it could be two hours long and stuffed full of 30 games.

Xbox Showcase rumours and predictions

While we can expect updates on previously announced games such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the new Fable game and more, there’s bound to be some exciting reveals of new games during the Xbox Games Showcase.

One rumour is pointing towards the reveal of Gears 6 and another to the reveal of new DOOM: The Dark Ages (which could also be released on PS5).

There’s even a rumour about a new Halo: Combat Evolved remake/remaster that could also be hitting PS5. That would be a big deal.

We’ve seen other rumours of a Gears of War collection a la the Master Chief Collection, and we might also see the rumoured Xbox handheld console and maybe even a Series X/S refresh.

In terms of our own predictions, we think it’s safe to say that Indiana Jones, Avowed and Fable will make an appearance (fingers crossed for release dates). Starfield Shattered Space will likely play a part, too.

We'd also love to see classic Call of Duty games on Game Pass now that Microsoft owns Activision.

We’ll find out soon enough what Xbox has up its sleeves.

Whatever happens, though, this Showcase is an important one for Xbox, as they need to earn some good will again.

