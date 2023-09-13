If you can’t wait to play even more of the game, we have some good news on the DLC front.

Keep on reading to find out if there is a Starfield DLC release date or not and to see what the developers have said about any extra content/expansions.

Will there be Starfield DLC? What the developers have said

Yes, there will be Starfield DLC! Called Starfield Shattered Space, the story DLC has been confirmed by the developers and is being created behind the scenes right now.

Aside from its name and that it is a story expansion, little else is known about the Shattered Space DLC in Starfield.

We could get new areas to explore, characters to interact with, and maybe even a couple of new gameplay additions (land vehicles, anyone?) in Shattered Space - if the likes of Skyrim and Fallout 4's story expansions are anything to go on.

Shattered Space sounds like it will be the first in a long list of DLC coming to Starfield, too.

Speaking to IGN, Bethesda’s development chief Todd Howard tells everyone that the studio is "going to be doing a lot of add-on content for Starfield".

Howard adds: "The plan is to do things of varying sizes, and [Bethesda has] done a lot of that in [its] previous games."

Continuing, he explains: "Despite the size of the game, there’s still things [Bethesda] wants to add as far as features in the future of stories and things like that. Hopefully it’s going to continue for a long time in that way."

Fingers crossed we learn more about the Shattered Space story expansion DLC soon.

Read more on Starfield:

The Starfield DLC release date has yet to be confirmed, but it looks likely that it will release some time in the first half of 2024.

The Shattered Space story expansion is set to be the game’s first and, based on the release timings of Skyrim and Fallout 4’s story expansions - which took about eight and six months, respectively, following the initial launches of both titles - we should get the Starfield DLC release date by June 2024 at the latest.

It is tricky to put a timeframe on such things, though, especially when the full game has only just launched.

All we know is that the Shattered Space story expansion is on the way and is included at no extra cost for those who bought the Premium or Constellation editions of Starfield.

Hopefully, more details will be revealed about the Starfield Shattered Space DLC sooner rather than later, and Bethesda will reveal its release date before too long.

We’ll update this page with new details and an official release date when it’s confirmed.

