As the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s ongoing legal battle with Microsoft has rattled on, we've seen everything from accounts of the PlayStation Portal revealed early, to rumoured information about a potential new PS5 model, and much more.

It's important to note however that these are still leaks and nothing is confirmed, so while they might appear to have come from an official source we'd still urge caution before getting too excited.

What do the latest Xbox FTC documents reveal?

Now, a massive number of documents and emails from Microsoft regarding the future of the Xbox brand have been posted online. Some documents in these leaks detail the next-gen Xbox console, a new Xbox Series X model, and a brand new controller.

The next-gen Xbox console is aiming to release in 2028 – you're still good with your Series X/S, don't worry – and is being designed as a "hybrid game platform" that combines cloud gaming and traditional local computing performance together.

That's according to the leaked documents, which date back to May 2022, which have now since been deleted (per Engadget).

You can check out the full list of leaked documents in the tweet (and thread) below, via GamePassTracker.

According to those leaked documents, the new Xbox console will be a "hybrid game platform capable of leveraging the combined power of the client and cloud to deliver deeper immersion and entirely new classes of game experiences".

Combining cloud and standard on-platform processing will, according to Microsoft, allow developers to "enable new levels of performance beyond the capabilities of the client hardware alone". The documents also suggest that the next-gen Xbox will make use of AI and machine learning to improve game and player services, as well as performance.

Before we get to 2028, though, Microsoft has a revamped Xbox Series X model and controller in the works. And this one will come a lot sooner.

The same leaks suggest that a new Xbox Series X without a disc drive looks set to launch in October/November 2024, codenamed Brooklin. The mid-gen digital-only refresh of the Series X carries a cylindrical design with extra internal storage (2TB), improved sustainability thanks to a reduction in power used, and faster Wi-Fi capabilities.

An improved Series S, codenamed Ellewood, is also set to launch in August/September 2024 which appears to feature improvements similar to that in the Brooklin Series X (without the new design, presumably) and 1TB of internal storage.

Both the new Series X and Series S will be made up of an increased amount of recycled plastic and should share the same cost as the current Series X and S consoles.

Finally, we move on to the newly revealed Xbox controller. Due to launch in May/June 2024, the new Xbox controller – codenamed Sebile – features a rechargeable and swappable battery (finally).

It is made of more recycled materials (and less resin), has modular thumbsticks, improved pairing and switching capabilities, and precision haptic feedback, accelerometer (gyro controls), and speakers.

If these leaks are to be believed, we're in for a big year on Xbox with a new Series X and S model and brand-new vastly improved controller. Fast-forward to 2028 and it looks like we'll be playing on our shiny new next-gen Xbox console, too.

Remember to take anything from leaks with a pinch of salt, even if they do come from what seems to be an official source. These leaked documents date back to 2022 and could well be out of date by now in terms of what Microsoft is actually doing. Time will tell.

For everything Xbox and more, keep your eyes peeled here at RadioTimes.com.

