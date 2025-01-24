While some games like The Witcher 4 or Pokémon Legends Z-A are expected to have much longer lead times, we already know when you can play Split Fiction, if you can pre-order it, what platforms the game is on, its story and gameplay details, and even a trailer to go with it.

Let's dive into everything there is to know about Split Fiction so far.

Split Fiction's release date of 6th March 2025. Hazelight Studios

The release date for Split Fiction is Thursday 6th March 2025.

Unveiled by director Josef Fares, founder of Hazelight Studios and lead of the similar It Takes Two, Split Fiction was revealed at the Game Awards, and its specific release day was revealed after the trailer was dropped.

For fans of It Takes Two, and those who aren't overjoyed that announced games like Elder Scrolls 6 don't come out for years, this is a refreshing change of pace.

Can I pre-order Split Fiction?

Mio & Zoe with their baby dragons. Hazelight Studios

Yes, Split Fiction is available to pre-order physically at US & UK retailers like Amazon, Walmart, GAME, HMV, and Best Buy, and the links to pre-order digitally on all platforms can be found on its EA game page:

US pre-orders

UK pre-orders

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which consoles & platforms can play Split Fiction?

Split Fiction is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles along with Steam, Epic Games, and EA app platforms for PC.

The game will support cross-platform play, so you can join up with a friend who, for example, is playing on Xbox or PC while you're playing on PS5.

To have two people play Split Fiction together, only one person needs to buy the game as the other can be invited to play the game through its "Friend's Pass" system, as was the case for It Takes Two.

Will Split Fiction be on Nintendo Switch?

There has been no announcement that Split Fiction will be on Nintendo Switch, and it's likely it never will be because the game runs on Unreal Engine 5, a game engine that's well beyond the technical capabilities of the platform.

However, Split Fiction could come to Nintendo Switch 2 depending on how powerful the new hardware will be. Nevertheless, we will update this article as soon as we know more.

Split Fiction gameplay & story details

Split Fiction gameplay on a science fiction level. Hazelight Studios

Split Fiction is a game much like its Hazelight predecessor, It Takes Two, in terms of gameplay - being designed for split-screen co-op multiplayer either through local or online play, with a story-driven adventure involving its two protagonists.

In Split Fiction, you and another player will control Zoe and Mio, two authors who must work together from being trapped inside their own stories.

Both protagonists' stories are set in different genres – Zoe's in fantasy and Mio's in science fiction – each making for levels with unique platforming challenges where the two need to combine their abilities in order to carry the narrative forward.

Is there a Split Fiction trailer?

There is one Split Fiction trailer currently available: the gameplay reveal trailer first shown off by Josef Fares at The Game Awards 2024.

While this trailer mostly gives us a look at the gameplay and graphics, we get an insight into Mio and Zoe's story and personalities as protagonists.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.