But where can we play it, and is Sniper Elite: Resistance coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Sometimes it's not clear whether a title is included in the subscription service on launch, or if it will come later.

We'll do our best to explain where you can play Sniper Elite: Resistance, from subscription services to platforms themselves.

Is Sniper Elite: Resistance coming to Xbox Game Pass?

If you're a Game Pass subscriber, then you're in luck. Sniper Elite: Resistance is indeed coming to Game Pass, when it releases in a few days.

Bear in mind that you'll need the highest tier (Ultimate) to play.

So you will need to upgrade if you're on the lower two plans.

Which platforms can play Sniper Elite: Resistance?

Sniper Elite: Resistance will release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

It's very nice of Rebellion Developments to still be including previous generations of Xbox and PlayStation!

Unfortunately, it's not coming to the Switch, though. But if there are any developments there, we'll be sure to let you know.

Sniper Elite: Resistance will drop on 30th January 2025.

We're only a couple of days away! And if you're wondering about the exact time, in the UK it will launch at 2pm GMT.

So your time as a French resistance fighter can begin as soon as you finish work or school. Prepare for that grizzly x-ray detail!

