On their official website , the Sniper Elite 5 developers from Rebellion have said the game "offers unparalleled sniping, tactical third-person combat and an enhanced kill cam.

At long last, Sniper Elite 5 is out, and you might be wondering how exactly the multiplayer side of the game works. If so, you've come to the right place.

Players can "Fight your way across the most immersive maps yet, with many real-world locations captured in stunning detail, and an improved traversal system that lets you explore more of them than ever before."

But what's the deal with Sniper Elite 5? Keep on reading and we'll tell you all about it!

What are the Sniper Elite 5 multiplayer modes?

The developers from Rebellion have promised a number of different Sniper Elite 5 multiplayer modes. We've included their official descriptions below to help you make sense of them.

Co-op campaign - "Take on the Nazi plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders and heal each other." You can "call for assistance" at any time to summon another player.

Invasion mode - "Invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey."

Tense adversarial multiplayer - "Customise your character and loadout and earn XP, medals and ribbons as you take on intensely competitive 16 player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills."

Co-op Survival mode - "If co-op’s more your style, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode."

Is there any offline multiplayer for Sniper Elite 5?

Sniper Elite 5 in action. Rebellion

No, there is not any offline multiplayer in Sniper Elite 5. This, of course, is becoming far more common in shooter games.

There is no split-screen co-op in Sniper Elite 5, and nor are there any options for local multiplayer matches. All the multiplayer elements rely on you playing online with people on other devices. You could always host a LAN party if you really want to get a squad together in the same place.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Sniper Elite 5 crossplay?

Yes, Sniper Elite 5 offers full crossplay support, allowing groups of friends to play together across all the platforms on which the game is available. Those platforms are PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. You can toggle crossplay off if you'd rather stick to one platform.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.