On PlayStation, of course, it will be trophies that you're after. On PC or Xbox, you'll be hunting for achievements. Either way, there are rather a lot of them to collect this time out.

Now that Sniper Elite 5 has launched for fans around the world to enjoy, completists will already be wondering about collecting all the trophies and/or achievements in the game.

The game also has one DLC pack already live, Target Führer - Wolf Mountain, which adds another little set of challenges to your to-do list. One of them is pretty surprising, if you ask us.

So, keep on reading for a full run down of the list of trophies/achievements for Sniper Elite 5 and its DLC.

Sniper Elite 5 trophy list: Full list of achievements and trophies

Here it is, folks! The full list of trophies and/or achievements that you can unlock in Sniper Elite 5:

As Quiet as a Mouse - Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask.

Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask. Best of the Best - Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty.

Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty. Brains of the Operation - Kill Möller with a headshot.

- Kill Möller with a headshot. Burn after reading - Collect 39 classified documents.

- Collect 39 classified documents. Can't Outrun A Bullet - Kill Möller with a rifle at a distance of 600 meters or more.

- Kill Möller with a rifle at a distance of 600 meters or more. Change the Channel - Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey.

- Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey. Climbing the Ladder - Reach rank 40.

- Reach rank 40. Close Quarters - Perform 100 lethal takedowns.

- Perform 100 lethal takedowns. Confirming Suspicions - Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller's Office.

- Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller's Office. Der Geist - Achieve 250 ghost kills.

- Achieve 250 ghost kills. Die Nussknacker Sweet! - Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more.

- Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more. Don't hold your breath - Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung.

- Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung. Eagle Eyed - Destroy 24 Dead-eye Targets.

- Destroy 24 Dead-eye Targets. Enemy at the Gates - Defeat an invading Sniper Jager.

- Defeat an invading Sniper Jager. Explosive Efficiency - Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade.

- Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade. Fields of Glory - Join and finish one team-based PVP match.

- Join and finish one team-based PVP match. From Paris with Love - Collect 41 Personal letters.

- Collect 41 Personal letters. Gunslinger - Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol.

- Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol. It'll Buff Right Out - Destroy Möller's shiny new car.

- Destroy Möller's shiny new car. It's Starting to Crack - Destroy Operation Kraken's production facility at Martressac.

- Destroy Operation Kraken's production facility at Martressac. Just a Flesh Wound - Complete a mission, excluding the Loose Ends mission, in any difficulty without healing.

- Complete a mission, excluding the Loose Ends mission, in any difficulty without healing. Liberté - Complete the campaign.

- Complete the campaign. Locomotion Commotion - In Martressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area.

- In Martressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area. Lord of War - Get a kill with 20 different weapons.

- Get a kill with 20 different weapons. Master of Pistols -Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals.

-Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals. Master of Rifles - Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals.

- Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals. Master of Secondaries - Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals.

- Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals. Master-at-arms - Become the Master of each weapon.

- Become the Master of each weapon. Meeting Resistance - Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper.

- Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper. My Little Friend - Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons.

- Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons. No Stone Unturned - Complete 16 optional objectives.

- Complete 16 optional objectives. Opposing Force - Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader.

- Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader. Organ Grinder - Hit every organ at least once with a rifle.

- Hit every organ at least once with a rifle. Out of Scope - Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights.

- Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights. Precision Is Key - Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights.

- Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights. Resourceful - Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons.

- Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons. Rigged to Blow - Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps.

- Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps. Road Rage - In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission.

- In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission. Set Europe Ablaze - Kill 50 enemies with traps.

- Kill 50 enemies with traps. Sharpshooter - Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle.

- Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle. Shoot for the Moon - Complete three Survival missions.

- Complete three Survival missions. Sight Beyond Sights - Kill Möller with a rifle, while in Iron Sights.

- Kill Möller with a rifle, while in Iron Sights. Skirmisher - Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon.

- Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon. Snake in the Grass - While in Tall Grass, kill 50 soldiers.

- While in Tall Grass, kill 50 soldiers. Sniper Elite - Obtain all Trophies. (Platinum)

- Obtain all Trophies. (Platinum) Souvenir hunter - Collect 24 Hidden Items.

- Collect 24 Hidden Items. Strategist - Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle.

- Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle. Taking it back - Liberate Desponts-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes.

- Liberate Desponts-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes. Target America - Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken.

- Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken. The Kraken Sleeps - Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet.

- Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet. The Kraken Wakes - Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and Uncover Operation Kraken.

- Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and Uncover Operation Kraken. The Long Game - Total kill distance of 100000 meters.

- Total kill distance of 100000 meters. Tinkerer - Interact with 24 workbenches.

- Interact with 24 workbenches. Up Close and Personal - Melee takedown each one of the three snipers guarding the bridge.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Target Führer Wolf Mountain DLC: More trophies and achievements

Sniper Elite 5's Target Führer - Wolf Mountain DLC pack adds the following extra achievements/trophies to your pile of things to do:

Alpha - Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty.

- Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty. Covert Elimination - Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected.

- Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected. Das Familienjuwel - Kill Hitler with a testicle shot.

- Kill Hitler with a testicle shot. From Führer Away - Kill Hitler at a distance of 300 meters or more.

- Kill Hitler at a distance of 300 meters or more. Führerious Repetition - Kill Hitler 5 times.

- Kill Hitler 5 times. Herr Today, Gone Tomorrow - Complete the mission.

- Complete the mission. Operation Foxley - Complete the mission with a 2 star rating.

- Complete the mission with a 2 star rating. Reich To The Point - Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.