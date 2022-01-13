Sniper Elite 5 release date rumours, trailer and latest news

It was back in 2017 that we saw the release of Sniper Elite 4 and fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting news on the fifth game ever since. Well, it looks like five years later and we will all be able to start playing it.

When is the Sniper Elite 5 release date? It’s actually meant to be this year, which is very welcome news among fans of this shooter franchise.

Sniper Elite 5 is looking at a 2022 release date, and you can even pre-order the game now to make sure you have it ready to go on the release date.

For all that and more, here is everything that we know so far about Sniper Elite 5.

When is the Sniper Elite 5 release date?

The Sniper Elite 5 release date will reportedly take place in 2022, but any specifics remain under wraps at the moment. We will let you know as soon as we hear something more concrete but a winter release seems likely.

What platforms can you get Sniper Elite 5 on?

Sniper Elite 5 is due to land on all major consoles when it comes out. So that’s the Xbox Series X/S, the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch – the PS4 and Xbox One range will have it too. There is also a release planned for PC.

Can I pre-order Sniper Elite 5?

Despite us not having a concrete release date yet, you can actually pre-order Sniper Elite 5 already, with GAME having the title listed. Don’t forget that when you pre-order, you get the cheapest price that it drops to between now and the release date, so it is certainly worth getting it ordered now.

Note that while GAME has the title set for the end of the year, it is just a standard placeholder date it uses when it doesn’t know the exact date yet – it should be with us earlier than that.

Sniper Elite 5 story and gameplay

We have only been able to learn small titbits about the game so far, but look for more information to be shared in the coming weeks and months.

The developer of the game, Rebellion, appears to be taking the action to France for the latest instalment. Karl Fairburne will be making his way there at a crucial time of World War 2, 1944, to put a stop to Operation Kraken – something that would stop D Day from ever happening.

While playing, gamers will have lots of choices at their disposal with various different infiltration and extraction points dotted about to take advantage of. New weapon and ammo customisation will be included, as will an upgraded kill-cam and there is said to be a heavy focus on co-op too.

Is there a trailer for Sniper Elite 5?

The Sniper Elite 5 trailer was released not too long ago but if you missed it, here it is for you below! While you wait for the Sniper Elite 5 release date, check this out.

