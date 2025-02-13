Now, it’s getting the PS5 remaster treatment, with improved graphics, accessibility features and even new game modes.

It will be the definitive way to play the game.

Excited? Read on to find out when the Days Gone Remastered release date is, how much it costs and what to expect from it.

The Days Gone Remastered release date is 25th April 2025, Sony has confirmed.

This was revealed during the February 2025 PlayStation State of Play broadcast, which gave us a good look at what to expect from the PS5 remaster of Bend Studio’s PS4 classic.

All of the Days Gone Remastered extras will be added to the PC version of the game via the Broken Road DLC, which costs a tenner, also on 25th April 2025.

Days Gone Remastered price and pre-order details

Days Gone Remastered costs £44.99 if you don’t already own a copy of the PS4 game. Anyone who already owns Days Gone on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 Remastered version for $10 (UK price TBC).

It is a digital-only game and you can pre-order it from the PlayStation Store. Pre-orders come with various Avatars and early unlocks of in-game items.

You’ll need to head to the PlayStation Store to purchase the Days Gone Remastered upgrade when it launches on 25th April 2025.

If you own the game via PS Plus, meanwhile, you cannot upgrade for a tenner, sadly.

PC players can upgrade their existing copy of the game with the Broken Road DLC, which brings all the Remastered content to the game for a tenner.

What to expect from the Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered features upgraded graphics and audio, DualSense Controller support, new accessibility features and new modes. It’s also getting a PS5 Pro version to make the most of its extra power.

It’s best to check out the Days Gone Remastered reveal trailer to see what the upgraded version of the game has to offer:

The PlayStation Blog goes into more detail about the new modes and other upgrades.

"Days Gone Remastered is brought to new life by the PlayStation 5 console featuring improved graphical fidelity, increased foliage draw distance, improved shadow and lighting quality, Tempest 3D Audio, VRR support and more.

"Select your preferred playing experience between Quality mode for increased resolution or Performance mode for improved framerates."

Expect new accessibility features including "High Contrast mode, Game Speed, UI Narration, Collectible Audio Cues, Controller Remapping, Field of View slider, and more", too.

In terms of the new modes, we’re being treated to Horde Assault, Permadeath and Speedrun mode. What’s more, a new and improved Photo Mode will be included to top it all off.

As per the PlayStation Blog, Horde Assault is a "survival arcade mode" in which "increased horde sizes" will be waiting for you. You’ll have to kill as many Freakers as possible to earn a high score across "Cascade, Belknap, Lost Lake, and Crater Lake".

You’ll earn in-mode rewards and be able to play as "never-before-playable characters" in Horde Assault, too.

Finally, "Days Gone Remastered will have a new trophy pack for you to unlock, specifically for the new game modes! Go get ‘em trophy hunters."

