Expect a host of other improvements to the game and its included Frozen Wilds DLC, including its sound design and animation. Oh, and those fast-travel load times have been dramatically reduced.

The Horizon Zero Dawn remaster release date is Thursday 31st October 2024, Sony has revealed.

This new updated version of the PS4 classic will be released on Halloween on PS5 and PC.

Joining it shortly afterwards is LEGO Horizon Adventures on PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 14th November.

There’s a lot of Horizon love going on at the moment if you can keep up with it all.

You will be able to upgrade your base PS4 or PC copy of the game to the PS5 remaster for a tenner. If you own a physical copy of the PS4 game, simply insert the disc into your PS5 and choose to purchase the upgrade.

Your save file from the original will work with the remaster so you can pick up from where you left off.

Can I pre-order the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster?

You will be able to pre-order copies of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered from 3rd October 2024, Sony has confirmed.

Pre-orders for the PS5 and PC versions of the remaster will go live from 3rd October.

We’ll update this page as soon as we’re able with pre-order information once it has been confirmed.

What’s changing in the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster?

The Horizon Zero Dawn remaster features upgraded 4K visuals, re-recorded voices and mocap, and improved sound design.

Remastered by Nixxes, the PS5 and PC game "takes full advantage of the PS5 console’s power and features".

The PlayStation Blog details how Nixxes has "integrated custom haptics for the DualSense controller throughout the game, providing tactile feedback that heightens immersion".

This includes a gameplay change in "sound and haptic feedback to notify players of interactable elements, such as pickups, that were previously only indicated visually".

In terms of the updated visuals, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered features a host of new character models. Aloy, for example, now looks closer to how she looks in the game’s sequel: Forbidden West.

Improved textures and lighting, increased frame-rates, and much faster load times are all included in the package.

It’s not just the graphics that have been updated. The sound design has too.

"Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered features over 10 hours of re-recorded conversation" and mocap. The sound mix has been "completely revamped," too. You should find upgrades to the game’s sound design across gameplay and cinematics.

Finally, "many of the accessibility features that were first introduced in Horizon Forbidden West have been included for this Remastered version as well; remappable controls, haptic cues, and various assist toggles will enable all players to fully enjoy the game".

Is there a Horizon Zero Dawn remaster trailer?

Yes, there is a Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered trailer!

Check out the announcement trailer below to see the updated visuals in action:

