Leaders have been changed, too, with you now able to customise/upgrade abilities. You can choose a separate leader from your civilization, too.

It’s something of a bold leap by the development team over at Firaxis Games.

Want to learn more? Read on for the Civilization 7 release date and find out where to pre-order below. We also dive into the gameplay details to tell you about its changes over Civ 6.

You’ll find a couple of trailers on the page, too!

The Civilization release date is 11th February 2025, the developer has confirmed.

You don’t have long to prepare yourself for losing all of your free time to a new Civilization game again. We’re still playing Civ 6!

The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with early access, letting you play Civ 7 from 6th February, instead of from the 11th.

Can I pre-order Civilization 7?

Civilization 7. 2K

Yep, you can pre-order Civilization 7! All pre-orders of the game come with the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack.

If you’re after a physical copy of the game, you can pre-order a copy of the Standard Edition from various websites including Amazon.

You can pre-order a physical copy of the Deluxe Edition from GAME, too.

There’s also the Founders Edition, which is digital only. You can purchase this from the digital storefront of your choice or pick it up on PC from CDKeys. The Founders Edition of the game is available only until 28th February 2025.

The Deluxe Edition contains the following:

Full base game

Early access - play the game early on 6th February 2025

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring two new leaders, four new civilisations, four new Natural Wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more!

Deluxe Content Pack, which includes: Two leader personas Four profile customizations One alternate scout skin



The Founders Edition of Civilization 7 (only available until 28th February 2025), meanwhile, contains the following:

Full base game

Early access - play the game up to give days early, on 6th February 2025

Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack

Crossroads of the World Collection, with post-launch content featuring two new leaders, four new civilisations, four new Natural Wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more

Right to Rule Collection, with post-launch content featuring two new leaders, four new civilizations, four new Wonders, a special cosmetic bonus, and more!

Deluxe Content Pack, which includes: Two leader personas Four profile customizations One alternate scout skin

Founders Content Pack, which includes: Two leader personas Four profile customizations One fog of war tile set One Founders palace skin



Which consoles and platforms can play Civilization 7?

Civilization 7 is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).

Yep, Civ 7 can be played on every modern platform under the sun, apart from smartphones.

Civilization 7 gameplay and story details

Civilization 7. 2K

Civilization 7 is more of the civilisation-building and destroying game you love from previous instalments. This time around, though, expect some quite major changes.

Leaders, for example, have been given a major overhaul. As per the game’s Steam page, you can now "choose your leader separately from your civilisation". This should give you "the freedom to create all-new strategies by mixing and matching gameplay bonuses".

You can improve your Leader’s abilities "with customisable attributes earned through gameplay, empowering you to reinforce or pivot your strategy from one Age into the next".

Speaking of Ages, they, too, have been given an overhaul: "Each Age is its own rich, nuanced journey, with unique playable civilizations, available resources, explorable land, and even entire gameplay systems, creating a deep, historically immersive strategy experience.

"Strive to accomplish significant scientific, cultural, militaristic, and economic milestones within each Age to unlock impactful advantages in the next!"

For more details on the gameplay changes and how it all works, it’s best you watch the Civ 7 gameplay showcase video from the development team. It’s 25 minutes of Civilization goodness, explained:

You can find out a lot more about the game’s systems and changes on the official Civilization 7 website. It’s worth a look.

Is there a Civilization 7 trailer?

There have been a load of Civilization 7 trailers by this point, but we’ve included the gameplay reveal trailer, which gives a great look at the game’s gorgeous visuals and gameplay changes. Check it out:

