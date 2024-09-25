The next big entry in the long-running Monster Hunter series is a follow-up to Monster Hunter World rather than Rise.

Like Rise, it features mounts, though, namely the Seikret.

As we near the game’s release early next year, Capcom is sure to reveal more about the monsters, setting and characters.

This isn’t to say plenty hasn’t already been revealed.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds release date, where to pre-order, and its gameplay and story details. Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

The Monster Hunter Wilds release date is 28th February 2025, Capcom has confirmed!

Fingers crossed there’s no delay.

Can I pre-order Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom

You can pre-order digital copies of Monster Hunter Wilds on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam.

All digital pre-orders come with the Guild Knight Set and Talisman Hope Charm in-game items.

Pre-order a digital copy of the game on the PlayStation Store and you’ll receive the Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Artbook (PS5 exclusive) too.

You can also pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition (adds a Deluxe Pack) and Premium Deluxe Edition (which comes with everything in the Deluxe Pack, plus Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 and 2, and a Premium Bonus).

Unfortunately, here in the UK at least, pre-orders for the physical edition of the game are not yet live.

We’ll update this page as soon as we’re able following the beginning of physical pre-orders from sites such as GAME, Currys and Amazon.

Which consoles and platforms can play Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds is available to buy and play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Sorry, Switch owners, you’re missing out on Wilds after the fantastic Monster Hunter Rise launched on the platform.

The game is also not on PS4 or Xbox One. It’s current-gen only.

For now, expect to be able to play Monster Hunter Rise on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC only. Time will tell if the game makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch successor or not.

Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay and story details

Of course there's fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom.

Monster Hunter Wilds is a direct follow-up to Monster Hunter World, rather than Rise.

This means you can expect it to have several large (see, bigger than in any previous Monster Hunter game) open-world biomes that you can freely explore. Yes, you’ll be able to move seamlessly between these biomes and your hunter village base.

It’s an evolution of the formula players know and love from World. You’ll track and fight massive beasts, craft weapons, eat food and work with other players online to do it all.

Don’t worry, you can play alone alongside CPU-controlled characters. Use a flare to bring others in to help the hunt.

New to Wilds is the Seikret Mount. Similar to the Canynes introduced in Rise, you can mount and ride Seikrets in Wilds. You can fight while riding one, too – and they can carry two weapons for you. Neat.

Speaking of weapons, all weapon types from World return in Wilds. The focus mode will help you pinpoint the weaknesses of monsters. Monster behaviour looks more cunning than ever (it’s even impacted by in-game weather), so you might need to focus.

Expect new and returning monsters in Wilds as you attempt to fulfil your duty as a hunter in these new Forbidden Lands.

It’s time to survive, thrive, and find out what’s going on in the living world of the Forbidden Lands.

Is there a Monster Hunter Wilds trailer?

Yes, there are a few Monster Hunter Wilds trailers online as of writing, but we’ve included the latest – the release date reveal trailer – below.

It’s well worth checking out, and details the game’s story, environments, monsters, gameplay and characters.

