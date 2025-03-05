The first game from French developer Sandfall Interactive, the game's aesthetics and turn-based combat have set it apart from the rest in a rather competitive market.

Read on for everything you need to know!

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 release date is Thursday 24th April 2025, the developers have confirmed.

While it's the first game from Sandfall Interactive, players will likely recognise the game's publisher Kepler Interactive, which has published the likes of Sifu, Scorn and Pacific Drive in recent years.

The game is heavily influenced by JRPGs, with Sandfall CEO Guillaume Broche singling out the Final Fantasy and Persona series as specific inspirations.

Can I pre-order Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Yes, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is currently available to pre-order digitally on all platforms:

The base game seems to have a recommended retail price of around £41.99, which makes this a quite affordable game!

We'd soon expect to see third-party sites like CD Keys undercutting that cost, as well.

Which consoles & platforms can play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be available from launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, as well as on PC via Steam and Epic Games.

Unfortunately, the game will not be available for Switch owners, though this may change in the future with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

It's also bad news for owners of previous-generation consoles, as the game will not be coming to PS4 or Xbox One, nor is it likely to down the line.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gameplay and story details

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes place in a dark fantasy world melding a Belle Époque setting with all the hallmarks of any good fantasy title, resulting in a very unique aesthetic.

As for story, players will take control of a party of eight characters on a journey to take down the Paintress, a being capable of killing anyone of a certain age by simply drawing them in the sky.

The game is a turn-based RPG, and notably features a timing system similar to those of Super Mario RPG and the more recent Sea of Stars.

Timed button presses will let players deal more damage when on the attack, and will allow players to dodge, jump or parry enemy attacks, with parrying requiring the most precise timing in exchange for the chance for a counter.

Whereas the RPG landscape largely appears to be moving away from turn-based combat, with Final Fantasy being the most prominent example, Broche and his team have made a point of leaning into it.

"I'm a very big fan of turn-based games and I was deeply lacking something that had high-fidelity graphics. If nobody wants to do it, I will do it," he explained in an interview with Eurogamer.

Is there a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 trailer?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was first revealed with a trailer shown at the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2024, largely focusing on the world and characters, with a few clips of combat throw in too.

This was followed up by a release date trailer at January's Xbox Developer_Direct, showing off a bit more of the world and combat.

